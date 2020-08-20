UPDATE: Oulanyah in flying start, Namuganza, Baryomunsi and Tanna surprise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Provisional results from voting in the elections of the Central Executive Committee (CEC)members of the NRM party indicate Northern Region’s Jacob Oulanya, western region’s Chris Baryomunsi, Sanjay Tanna from the east, and Persis Namuganza vying to replace Rebecca Kadaga, have had flying starts.

All results are provisional, until announced by President Yoweri Museveni at State House at 8pm today.

In her campaigns, Persis Namuganza, the only candidate challenging Speaker Rebecca Kadaga for the position of second national vice-chairman said NRM should only vote for candidates who are loyal to the party. Namuganza said all people with positions in government hold them on behalf of the party and therefore, it would be self-serving to use them to attack the party.

She accused Kadaga of entertaining a motion that condemned president Museveni in relation to the shillings 20 million that parliament gave to each MP in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

RESULT FROM 1 of 135 districts

Bunyangabu NRM CEC Elections provisional results.

Chairperson

1.Yoweri k Museveni-64

Vice-Chairperson

2.Kigongo Moses-58

2 Vice-Chairperson

1.Rebecca Kadaga-18

2.Kyazike Kinobe-00

3.Amongin Jane-00

4.Namuganza Persis-40

Vice Chairperson Northern

1.Odong Samuel-00

2.Jacob Oulanyah-52

3.Sam Engola -01

4.Jokkene Timothy-01

Vice Chairperson Western

1.Diini Emmanuel -00

2.Maj Gen Mataayo -11

3.Chris Baryomunsi-18

4.Timugaya Apollo -01

5.Muhangi Wilberforce-00

6.Kafuda Boaz-26

Vice Chairperson Central

1.Kiganda Twaha-00

2.Kiwanda Godfrey-07

3.Mayengo Moses-01

4.Magaro John-00

5.Kalisa Kalangwa -46

6.Nsegumire Muhamad-00

Vice Chairperson Kampala

1.Godfrey Nyakana-52

2.Singh Katongole-02

3.Salim Uhuru-03

Vice Chairperson Eastern

1.Tanna Sanjay-52

2.Mukula M George-10

3.Akello Christian-00

4.Buyera Christopher-00