Upcountry transport fares stable

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Transport fares from Kampala to various upcountry stations have remained the same this Easter season.

Managers at the different bus terminals in Kampala said that they had not increased transport fares because of few passengers travelling upcountry.

The Operations Manager of KK Travellers Kamba Latyo Mory whose route is in the Northern Uganda said Kampala to Arua is still at shillings 35,000, Kampala to Paidha 30,000 while Kampala to Koboko is 40,000 shillings.

Kamba notes that they only hike fares if there is an increase in fuel prices.

At Kampala Hopper/Oxygen Buses, the Spokesperson Johnson Katende said that this Easter is not good for them as bus operators because of the few travellers.

At YY Coaches, the Assistant Operations Manager of the company John Bosco Tugaineyo said they resolved not to hike the fares because they want to give back to their customers.

He noted that it doesn’t make sense to increase transport for two days yet the same passengers have been supporting them throughout the year. Katende says Kampala to Mbale is still shillings 20,000.

Gaagaa Coaches Manager Edward Kiyimba also said that they had maintained the fares. Transport from Kampala to Gulu and Lira has remained at 25,000 shillings.

Link Bus have also maintained the fares due to shortage of passengers.

****

URN