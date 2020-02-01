UNRA starts repairs on Kyapa-Kasensero road

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA to start emergency repairs on the Kyapa-Kasensero road.

The 30 kilometres road which connects Kasensero town council and the landing site from Kakuuto trading centre in Kyotera district has since August last year been in a sorry state following the seasonal rains that rendered it almost impassable.

UNRA Executive Director Allen Kagina and a team of works engineers inspected the road and directed spot repairs to enable free movement of goods and people.

Kagina assigned Henry Komakech, the UNRA Station Manager for Masaka to undertake emergency action to repair all the flooded swamps and improve the sloppy sections of the roads.

“We have been hearing about your outcries on this road until we thought it wise to come and make a clear assessment towards finding a lasting solution,” she noted while addressing residents at Kasensero landing site.

She has also noted that the contractor that had been hired by UNRA proved to be inefficient which led to premature termination of his contract.

Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the LCV chairperson Kyotera says they have also been relieved of the immense pressure from the road users who have regularly demonstrated over its poor state.

Ali Kuteesa, the chairperson of Kasensero Fish Traders Association explains that their vehicles have regularly got stuck on the muddy road which has paralyzed their business.

The murram road which is crossed by River Bukoola was cut off by high-speed running water that have since submerged several swampy sections, hence paralyzing transport of goods including big stocks of fish from Kasensero to the others destinations within and beyond Kyotera district.

