Unknown assailants kill two police officers in Kiboga

Kiboga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown assailants have killed two police officers attached to Nakasozi police post in Muwanga sub-county, Kiboga district.

The deceased have been identified as Corporal Francis Nsubuga and Special Police Constable Paul Ddumba. The two were reportedly attacked at 7:30pm at the Nakasozi police post on Thursday night.

Rachael Kawala, the Wamala Region police spokesperson says the two officers were attacked while on duty at Nakasozi police post. She said the unknown assailants who were four in number run away with two police guns.

Kawala added that this is the second incident in nine days when police officers are attacked by unknown people and who run away with their guns. “We have deployed the Flying Squad and the matter is being investigated,” says Kawala.

The bodies of the two police officers have been taken for postmortem.

Few weeks ago, police officers attached to Busunjju police station were also attacked by unknown assailants.

