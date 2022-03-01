University fight to end sexual harassment sparks debate on dress code

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the fight against sexual harassment in higher institutions of learning gains momentum, the dress code has become an issue of concern.

During a presentation on sexual harassment in higher institutions of learning at a three day International Conference for Gender Studies in Africa held at Makerere University recently, there were concerns popped up on whether the dress code should be looked at as a trigger for cases of sexual harassment.

Joab Agaba, a lecturer and a principal investigator on the vice under the Gender Main Streaming Directorate at Makerere university sparked debate when he said that he had a bad experience with a female student he found to have dressed inappropriately during a lecture.

He noted that the discussion on sexual harassment would be incomplete without addressing the issue of the dress code, especially by female students.

Similar arguments came during the fresher’s orientation at Kyambogo university early this month where students were cautioned to dress “decently” to guard against perpetrators of sexual harassment.

Some of the lecturers and students described inappropriate dressing as clothes that reveal parts of the body like thighs, breasts, the back and navel among others.

Lydia Namatende, a lecturer from Kyambogo University who took part in the discussion dismissed the thought claiming that focusing on dress code, especially for females was simply a scapegoat for perpetrators of sexual harassment.

In addition, Professor Julius Kikooma, a lecturer at Makerere University explained that the question of dress code should instead be a discussion of morality. He said that African societies have their own cultural norms that individuals should respect as an issue of morality other than an excuse for sexual harassment, which is a recent development.

There were also similar controversies among students surrounding the dress code in light of sexual harassment. Steven Onyen, a first-year student at Makerere University noted that sexual harassment is a result of what a perpetrator’s mind is taught to perceive when they look at someone’s body without any connection to how the victim is dressed.

On the other hand, Steven Opio, a third-year student explained that looking at a female student dressed “indecently” in class can be very disruptive and that is why for a perpetrator who has no self-control, abusing a student would be inevitable.

While a committee set up to investigate matters of sexual harassment in 2018 at Makerere University rejected a proposal to introduce a dress code, some private institutions like Uganda Christian University-UCU, Islamic University in Uganda-IUIU and Bishop Stuart University Mbarara adopted guidelines for their learners.

UCU and Bishop Stuart University do not permit informal dressing during lectures and while visiting offices like sandals, ripped jeans, miniskirts and tattoos among others. At IUIU, students are expected to dress in loose long-sleeved dresses and veil their heads.

Though most of the students through interaction at Makerere University are opposed to the issue of a dress code, which they say constrains their freedom of expression that is unique to higher institutions of learning, they wish fellow learners could take up the responsibility to dress formally for class.

Specioza Kajumba, a third-year student who does not agree with giving perpetrators of sexual harassment reason for sexual harassment noted that there is a need to limit that freedom too.

Vanita Kajumba, another third-year student explained that students should learn different clothes they wear for different events.

Nelson Ruto, a student from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences says that learners should not be quick to dismiss concerns of their dressed code whenever it comes up but instead learn to be cautious of how their dressing would affect others.

Under a project launched in 2020 at Makerere dubbed Kick Sexual Harassment out of Higher Institutions of Learning (KISH), students were taken through sensitization on sexual harassment and speaking up against it besides using it as a platform to report cases.

Professor Florence Bantebya, a principal investigator on sexual harassment at Makerere notes that the entire debate around the dress code stems from societal constructs that need to be corrected.

During interactions under the project through the men’s hub where male students and lecturers have taught the proper gender perspectives some constructs as women being responsible for luring men into sexual abuse are altered.

A University World News-Journal published in 2017 notes that dress code in higher institutions of learning in Africa is a controversial issue citing reasons ranging from safety to educational benefits, culture and values.

“The link between dress and sexual harassment is highly controversial but it persists, even in academic circles, and potentially influences policy in some institutions,” the Journal reported.

*****

URN