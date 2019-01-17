UNEB withholds results of 3500 PLE candidates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Examinations Board-UNEB has withheld the results of 3500 primary seven candidates for alleged malpractice. UNEB Executive Secretary, Dan Odongo, says most of the affected candidates received external assistance from third parties within the examination rooms.

Some of the affected schools include Bundimulinga Primary School, Bupandi Primary School, Clevers Origin Primary School and Bundikahungu Primary School in Bwamba County, Izahura Sitting center which hosted Bupomboli Primary School, Kihoko Primary School and Green Cycle Primary School in Bughendera County all in Bundibugyo district.

In all these schools, security operatives found teachers writing answers on chalkboards for candidates to copy. The examination body stated that candidates at these centers had to part with up to 50,000 Shillings each, to facilitate the examination malpractice.

“our security personnel found teachers writing answers on blackboards for pupils as they sat for examinations,” Odongo said during the release of the 2018 Primary Leaving Examination-PLE results at the Prime Minister’s Office in Kampala today.

Education and Sports Minister Janet Museveni, who presided over the release of the results, said it is a shame that teachers are getting involved in examination malpractice and added that all teachers who were involved will be dealt with by the Awards and Sanctions Department.

Last year, UNEB withheld the results over more than 2500 candidate over examination malpractice. “All the cases for last year have been handled by the UNEB Examination Security Committee. Some results were released in February last year. CAOs with affected teachers were asked to take action against these schools and teachers,” Odongo revealed today.

A total of 659,633 candidates sat for PLE in 2018. According to UNEB, boys performed better than their female counterparts. Social Studies and Science were best performed. Mathematics was the worst performed subject with only 77 percent of the candidates being able to pass it.

