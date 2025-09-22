UNEB releases 2025 PLE, UCE and UACE exams timetable

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released the 2025 timetable for the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), and the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

According to UNEB ED Dad Odongo, the examinations will commence on Friday, October 10th, with the briefing of UCE candidates. This is the second time that the Board will be assessing candidates under the Competency-Based Curriculum for UCE.

The Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) will start on Friday, October 31st, and will be followed by UACE on 7th November 2025.

Meanwhile, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has instructed heads of centers and district, city, and municipal inspectors of schools that they are required to display the 2025 candidates’ registers for viewing by the concerned parties.

The mandatory period of display of registers is from 10th August to 10th October 2025. As provided for in the UNEB Act, Cap 259 S.4(2), the candidates’ registers should be displayed in a conspicuous place at the school/examination center where the candidates are registered and at the district headquarters, respectively.