UNEB introduces electronic data transfer system to eliminate mistakes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Examination Board-UNEB has introduced an electronic data transfer system to enhance the accuracy of capturing candidate’s marks.

The new system was introduced during the marking of the just released Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education-UACE examination results.

Unlike in the past where candidates’ marks were transferred from various marking centers across the country to UNEB offices in Kyambogo where they would be entered in a data base manually, under the new system marks are entered into the database from the different marking cites.

UNEB has installed electronic equipment at each UACE marking center which are connected to the UNEB data center in Kyambogo through a wireless system.

The UNEB Board chairperson, Prof. Mary Akwakol says they used the new system to capture student’s score twice so as to detect and eliminate any discrepancies.

UNEB used six marking centers during UACE, 11 for Primary Leaving Examinations-PLE and 17 for Uganda Certificate of Education-UCE.

The UNEB General Secretary, Dan Odongo says the new system eliminates risks associated with manual transfer of marks.

The manual system he says exposes the data to risks like human interference, misplacement and delayed delivery when the person delivering the marks does not find the right person.

UNEB says the system will be rolled out to cover PLE and UCE this academic year. Our reporter was unable to establish how much the examination body injected in the system.

URN