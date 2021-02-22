UNEB in financial crisis as UCE nears

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Examination Board-UNEB is battling financial challenges that might affect the preparation and management of 2020 final examinations.

According to sources in the examination body, the board lacks funds to finance a number of activities ahead of the Uganda Certificate Examinations-UCE scheduled to start on March 01, 2021.

“Everything is not well here. We have not received funds to operationalize the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs. Management requested for a supplementary, which was recently approved but the money has not been processed,” the source said.

Adding that, “We have faced a similar situation before when the budget is approved and funds delay or fail to reach the board’s accounts.” UNEB requested for a supplementary budget of Shillings 10.4billion on grounds because of a shortfall in their budget.

Some of the outstanding issues are the immediate recruitment and training of more than 35000 invigilators and scouts. The board also wants to increase the number of marking centers from 30 to 40 to ensure compliance with the physical distancing at the centers in line with the COVID-19 measures.

Part of the money is also meant to help the board to prepare for eventualities to allow the smooth running of the polls. When contacted for comment, Dan Odongo, the UNEB Executive Secretary could neither confirm nor deny the financial crisis.

According to the UNEB, the briefing of UCE candidates will take place on February 26 2021 ahead of the start of the examinations on March 1.

