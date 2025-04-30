Understanding mental depression

The myths, realities, and path to healing

ANALYSIS | SAMUEL NGORORANO | Depression is a serious mental health condition that affects millions of people worldwide, regardless of age, gender, or socioeconomic status. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 280 million people globally suffer from depression, which is about 3.8% of the global population.

While society has become more open about mental health, numerous myths still surround depression, preventing individuals from recognising its symptoms and seeking help. This article aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of depression, debunk common misconceptions, highlight its clinical symptoms, and discuss effective coping strategies and treatment options.

WHO data shows that depression affects people across all age groups and genders: adults: 5% of adults worldwide are affected by depression, including 6% of women and 4% of men. Older Adults (60+): Around 5.7% experience depression, often underdiagnosed due to overlapping physical health issues. Adolescents: 1.4% of adolescents aged 10–14 and 3.5% of those aged 15–19 are estimated to suffer from depression. These figures highlight the importance of mental health awareness and the need for targeted interventions across different population groups.

To be diagnosed with depression, a person must experience at least five of the following symptoms for two or more weeks:

• Depressed Mood – Persistent sadness, emptiness, or hopelessness.

• Loss of Interest or Pleasure – Disinterest in hobbies, social activities, or relationships.

• Fatigue or Low Energy – Constant exhaustion despite adequate rest.

• Changes in Appetite and Weight – Significant weight loss or gain due to changes in eating habits.

• Sleep Disturbances – Insomnia or excessive sleeping.

• Feelings of Worthlessness or Guilt – Persistent negative thoughts about oneself.

• Difficulty Concentrating – Struggling with focus, decision-making, and memory.

• Physical Agitation or Slowed Movements – Restlessness or sluggishness.

• Suicidal Thoughts – Thinking about death or self-harm.

Despite increasing awareness, several misconceptions about depression persist. Some of the most common myths include:

• Depression is just sadness – While sadness is a normal human emotion, depression is a persistent state of low mood, hopelessness, and emotional numbness that lasts for weeks or even months.

• You can just “snap out of it” – Depression is not a matter of willpower. It often requires medical intervention, therapy, and lifestyle adjustments.

• Happy and successful people don’t get depressed – Depression does not discriminate; even individuals with successful careers, strong social lives, and supportive families can struggle with it.

• People with depression always cry – Some individuals may express their depression through emotional withdrawal, fatigue, or even physical symptoms like chronic pain and headaches.

• Children and elderly people don’t get depressed – Depression affects people of all ages, including children and older adults, though symptoms may manifest differently across age groups.

Causes and triggers of depression

Depression can stem from a combination of genetic, environmental, and psychological factors. Some common causes and triggers include: biological, psychological and emotional factors, and social and environmental factors.

Biological factors include, imbalances in neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, family history of depression or other mental health disorders, and medical conditions such as chronic pain, hormonal imbalances, or neurological diseases.

Psychological and emotional factors include traumatic life events such as abuse, loss of a loved one, or financial hardship, prolonged stress and emotional exhaustion, and low self-esteem and negative self-perception.

Social and environmental factors include social isolation, loneliness, and lack of support systems, high academic or workplace stress, job insecurity, and financial struggles, and the impact of social media, cyberbullying, and unrealistic societal expectations.

Seeking help and treatment options

Depression is a treatable condition, and early intervention significantly improves recovery outcomes. Effective approaches include: Professional treatment, lifestyle adjustments, and lifestyle adjustments

Professional treatment includes therapy: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and other psychotherapies help address negative thought patterns and support groups for talking to others facing similar struggles can provide comfort and guidance.

Lifestyle adjustments include regular exercise as physical activity releases endorphins, reducing stress and improving mood, healthy diets as nutrient-rich foods support brain health and regulate mood, adequate sleep as maintaining a consistent sleep schedule enhances emotional stability, and social connections as spending time with loved ones helps counter feelings of isolation.

Depression is often misunderstood, and the myths surrounding it can hinder people from seeking the help they need. Understanding that depression is a medical condition—not a personal weakness—is essential in fostering a supportive society. If you or someone you know is struggling, don’t hesitate to talk to a counselor, friend, or healthcare professional. Help is available, and recovery is possible.