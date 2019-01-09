UNBS starts investigations of Energy Drink

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has started investigations into how Natural Power SX Energy Drink ended up in one of the supermarkets in Kampala.

The investigations followed a complaint from a consumer who developed an erection that lasted up to six hours after consuming the drink.

Godwin Muhwezi, the UNBS principal public relations officer says that they are investigating circumstances under which the energy drink penetrated the market and who could be the supplier.

At Mega Standard Supermarket, the energy drink was not on the shelves when Uganda Radio Reporter visited the supermarket. A salesperson for the drink says that the drink was removed from the shelves because of problems associated with the energy drink.

The drink is manufactured in Zambia by Zevin Zambia Limited and imported into the county by Kayson U Limited. The Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia has warned people against consuming the energy drink.

An article published in the Lusaka Times notes that the product had been cleared by UNBS in August 2018 and is safe to drink. According to the article, the energy drink has a certificate of conformity for the standard body. However UNBS says that they have never cleared the product.

“We haven’t cleared that product. We only clear locally manufactured goods,” says Muhwezi.

UNBS is mandated with formulation and promotion of the use of standards; enforcing standards in protection of public health and safety and the environment against dangerous and sub-standard products.

However, according to Muhwezi, it is difficult to follow up on substandard goods because importers are finding loopholes in the system.

According to UNBS, 53 percent of tested goods on the market are substandard.

An official from Kayson who preferred anonymity says that they had not received any complaints from the consumers.

“We began importing that drink last year and had never received any complaint from its consumers. This recent case is the only one we have heard about so, we do not have anything to say at the moment.”

***

URN