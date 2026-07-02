UNBS seizes counterfeit toilet tissue in Kikuubo

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has arrested four suspects and impounded more than 400 cartons of counterfeit and substandard toilet tissue, along with thousands of counterfeit packaging materials.

The arrests were made during an operation targeting shops in Kampala’s Kikuubo business district.

The operation, conducted at Tesco Plastic Plaza and Justine Arcade on Kikuubo Lane, followed intelligence from members of the public and complaints from owners of genuine toilet tissue brands.

According to Sarah Natongo, a Surveillance Officer at UNBS, the suspects allegedly obtained unlabelled toilet tissue from unknown sources before repackaging it in counterfeit wrappers resembling genuine brands and selling it to unsuspecting consumers.

The operation began with the arrest of a suspected sales agent, Waluwu Idi, who was intercepted while allegedly delivering the products to Kooki Plaza on Kampala Road.

Investigators then extended the operation to Kikuubo, where they raided the suspected stores and packaging facility.

At Tesco Plastic Plaza, the suspected manager of the packaging business, Bitwalo Christopher Kasujja, denied repackaging unlabelled toilet tissue, claiming that the packaging materials were being prepared for transportation to the genuine factory in Namanve.

The other two suspects, Robert Byaruhanga and Wycliff Tumusiime, told investigators they had only been hired to transport the goods to another shop when the UNBS team carried out the raid.

Natongo warned that counterfeiting established brands not only affects legitimate manufacturers but also exposes consumers to serious health risks.

She said the products are repackaged in unhygienic conditions that are likely to contaminate the tissue before it reaches the market, urging members of the public to always check for the official UNBS Quality Mark before purchasing consumer products.

The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue to establish the source of the unlabelled toilet tissue and identify other people behind the counterfeit operation.