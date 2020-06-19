UNBS destroys substandard products worth 2.5 Billion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Bureau of Standards – UNBS has destroyed 232 metric tonnes of substandard goods worth Shillings 2.5 billion.

UNBS says the products that were destroyed today were confiscated from across the country this financial year 2019/2020 during an inspection conducted by the bureau’s Market Surveillance and Imports Inspection Department.

The products that were destroyed in Nakasongola include food stuffs, iron sheets, cosmetics, cement, toilet paper, polythene bags, electronics and alcohol among others.

According to UNBS, about 54 percent of products on the market are either fake or counterfeits which places them at a high probability of being substandard.

Last year, UNBS destroyed substandard products worth Shillings 300 million while in 2018, products worth Shillings 3.5 billion were destroyed.

The growing increase of substandard products on the market is a concern for UNBS. The agency has recently warned of expired goods in shops as a result of lengthy COVID-19 lockdown. It says people should be more vigilant and read labels on what they are purchasing.

UNBS carries out routine inspections in fulfillment of their mandate of enforcing standards in protection of public health and safety and the environment against dangerous and substandard products.

A substandard product is one that does not meet the general and technical specifications required by the standard and as such considered to be inferior or of poor quality.

According to UNBS regulations, all locally produced items should be certified by this agency before they get on the market while imports should be inspected and cleared by their country of origin before they are let into the country.

URN