UNBS destroys substandard goods worth UGX 3.5Bn

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Bureau of Standards-UNBS has destroyed substandard goods worth 3.5 billion Shillings impounded from traders and manufacturers.

The goods were impounded from shops and factories in Kampala city during import inspection, among other places.

Some of the destroyed items include cement, mattresses, detergents, soaps, cosmetics, toilet paper, foodstuffs, energy drinks, and electrical appliances among others. The impounded items were measuring 302 metric tons.

On Tuesday, UNBS transported the impounded goods to Luwero Industries Limited in Nakasongola where they were destroyed after securing a court order.

Victoria Namutebi Wamala, the spokesperson of UNBS explains that some of the impounded cosmetics contained hydroquinone and mercury which were banned in the country for causing cancer but traders were found selling them.

Namutebi adds that other seized items which include cement were found below the measurements indicated on bags, not certified by UNBS, and others dangerous to human beings.

Namutebi adds that the culprits were fined by the court before an order was issued to destroy the substandard items to save the public. She warns that the operations are ongoing to seize substandard goods and culprits face jail or fines if found in possession of such products.

The operations have come at a time when there is public concern about several goods in shops that do not bear the distinct quality mark issued by UNBS and are substandard.

Some manufacturers cite low capital as the major hindrance in acquiring certification for their products from UNBS.

Some manufacturers sell goods without certification from UNBS for years citing the high costs involved in testing and certifying the products compared to his capital.

Last year, UNBS embarked on organizing tours to help small-scale enterprises to appreciate the standards before they apply for certification.

According to the UNBS Act, (2013 amendment) and Use of UNBS Distinctive Mark, 2018 regulations, all products covered by compulsory standards must be certified and issued with a Distinctive Mark before they are allowed on the market.

Selling products without certification attracts a fine of up to Shillings 20 million or a jail term of not less than three years.

*****

URN