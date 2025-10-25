UN Women Launches ICT Hub to empower girls in eastern Uganda

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | UN Women, in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and with support from GIZ, has inaugurated the Eastern Region African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI) ICT Hub at Wanyange Girls’ Secondary School in Jinja District. The launch marks a significant milestone in advancing digital inclusion and empowering young women to lead in the technology-driven economy.

The new ICT Hub, equipped with 60 modern computers, will offer girls hands-on training in coding, digital literacy, multimedia, and innovation. It also serves as a mentorship and networking platform linking AGCCI alumnae with current learners, while fostering creativity, problem-solving, and leadership development.

“When girls are given access to technology and opportunity, they don’t just participate—they lead,” said Adekemi Ndieli, UN Women Country Deputy Representative. “This Hub symbolizes our collective commitment to bridging the gender digital divide and ensuring girls play a leading role in shaping Uganda’s digital future.”

Currently, only 26 percent of women in Uganda are online compared to 45 percent of men—a disparity that limits women’s access to education, innovation, and economic opportunities. The World Bank estimates that closing the gender digital divide in low- and middle-income countries could generate $524 billion in GDP over five years. The AGCCI initiative directly addresses this challenge by equipping girls aged 17 to 25 with the digital and coding skills needed for careers in ICT and STEM. The programme advances Sustainable Development Goals 4 (Quality Education) and 5 (Gender Equality) and supports Uganda’s Vision 2040, National Development Plan IV, and Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Since its inception in 2018, AGCCI has reached more than 2,000 girls across Africa, including 240 young women in Uganda under Phase III. Many alumnae have gone on to establish ICT businesses, introduce technology courses in schools, and mentor peers within their communities.

Evaluations show inspiring outcomes: girls who had never used a computer are now designing websites and developing digital solutions to local challenges. Communities that were once skeptical of girls in ICT are now advocates for their inclusion. In Karamoja, female enrolment in vocational ICT programmes rose from 18 to 64, while in Lira, schools have introduced ICT courses following community advocacy.

UN Women recognized Ms. Deborah Basekanakyo, Head Teacher of Wanyange Girls’ Secondary School and President of the Association of African Secondary School Heads, for her leadership and dedication to empowering girls. Days before the inauguration, she led a delegation of students—including AGCCI alumnae—to the UN Women Uganda Country Office, where one of the girls symbolically took over the Country Representative’s role in celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child.

The inauguration was attended by representatives from the Ministries of Gender, Labour and Social Development; Education and Sports; and ICT and National Guidance, as well as local leaders from Busoga Kingdom, educators, parents, and development partners. UN Women reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the AGCCI programme across Uganda by strengthening mentorship and alumni networks, enhancing partnerships with universities, documenting and amplifying stories of transformation, and mobilizing resources to establish additional regional hubs, including one planned for Kyebambe Girls’ Secondary School in Western Uganda.

“The AGCCI ICT Hubs are not just learning centers—they are launchpads for innovation, leadership, and equality,” Ndieli emphasized.