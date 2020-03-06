UN Women ask IGP Ochola to increase numbers of women in top leadership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | United Nations Women Organisation has asked the Inspector General of Police, Martin Ochola, to increase the numbers of female police officers in top management.

Aliker Ndyeri, UN Women deputy country representative, said police force should increase female officers’ representation in top management so that they can be involved in decision making processes.

Ndyeri told Ochola at Positive Masculinity high level dialogue for Uganda police on Thursday in Kampala, ahead of the International Women’s Day slated for March 8th.

Uganda police apparently has a total force of 41,760 of which 7,777 are females making it a 18.3 percent. There is only one female officer at the police’s highest rank which Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP and only two are at the rank of Senior Commissioner of Police –SCP which is the second highest.

In response to Ndyeri’s swipe, Ochola said he will make sure there is gender balance in the coming promotions so that women’s presence in top police management increases.

Ochola also vowed to ensure there is affirmative action in recruitment exercises but also supports the creation of a fully-fledged gender directorate that would among other things advocate for female officers’ affairs.

Ochola said police under his leadership police will continue to amplify its efforts and make commitment to any intervention that will improve the working relations between male and female officers.

Ndyeri rallied Ochola and other police officers to ensure gender based violence is minimized at all levels both in police force and public. Gender based violence is highlighted in the second national development plan – NDPII 2015/16-2019/20.

Gender based matters were listed as critical human right, public health and economic concern after a study discovered that 56 percent of citing having experienced physical violence by age of 15. Also, 28 percent women aged 15 -49 cited having ever experienced sexual violence compared to 9 percent of men in the same age group.

Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, a fortnight ago rooted for a 30 percent female recruitment in all the forthcoming recruitment exercises. Police will in the last quarter of this year recruit 5,000 Police Constables and Learner Assistant Inspector of Police –LAIPs in bridge manpower gaps.

