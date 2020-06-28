UN says East African region making progress in war against crime, drugs

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | The Eastern African region has made significant progress in the war against drug abuse and crime as countries prioritize enhanced collaboration, a UN official said on Friday.

Amado Philip de Andres, regional representative of regional office for Eastern Africa of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), said that improved collaboration among law enforcement and intelligence communities has boosted action on violent crime and narcotics trafficking.

“We have seen encouraging degrees of good practice sharing on the treatment and prevention side due to collaborative spaces for authorities in the region,” de Andres said in Nairobi during UN International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

He said that exchange visits among senior officials from Seychelles, Kenya, Tanzania and Mauritius have proven useful in reducing cases of drug trafficking and crime.

The UN official said that Africa accounts for about 98 percent of all quantities of cannabis resin seized and for 57 percent of all cannabis herbs seized.

“As for cocaine, the quantities seized on this continent grew significantly and exceeded global growth,” said de Andres.

He said that drug abuse has increased rapidly in developing countries in the last decade when compared to their developed counterparts.

Mabel Imbuga, chairperson, National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse of Kenya, said that Kenya faces a serious challenge of alcohol and drug abuse that threatens to reverse socio-economic progress.

“Devolution of licensing and drug control function has further complicated the country’s response to alcohol and drug abuse,” said Imbuga.

She said that mushrooming of alcoholic drink outlets, non-compliance with public health guidelines alongside rising cases of underage drinking, is a drawback to social order.

Rashid Aman, chief administrative secretary in the Ministry of Health said that drug and substance abuse is likely to escalate amid lockdowns linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the government has partnered with key stakeholders to boost access to care for persons who abuse drugs.

“We are also ensuring that necessary health and safety precautionary measures are adhered to,” said Aman.

He said the government is implementing the Kenya Mental Health policy 2015-2030, with focus on substance use management, development and dissemination of information on substance use and disorder treatment protocols.

XINHUA