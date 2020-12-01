UN chief looks forward to working with U.S. President-elect Biden

United Nations | Xinhua | United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres looks forward to working with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, according to the UN chief’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Monday.

Guterres “was pleased to speak (over phone) with President-elect Joseph R. Biden today to extend his personal congratulations to the President-elect,” Dujarric said in a readout.

“The secretary-general underscored the essential role played by the enduring close co-operation between the United States and the United Nations,” the spokesman said.

“He looks forward to working with the President-elect and his team to building on our partnership to address the many urgent issues facing the world today, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, upholding peace and security, promoting human rights, and addressing humanitarian needs,” Dujarric added.

