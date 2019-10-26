UMSC set for inauguration of first West Nile Khadi

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Muslim community in West Nile will next month witness the first ever grand inauguration of the regional Khadi Sheik Mahd Rayhan Mahmud.

In his early 40’s, Sheik Mahd was elected by the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC to head the West Nile Muslim region comprising the Muslim districts of Nebbi, Arua, Koboko, Yumbe, Moyo and Madi (Adjumani).

Habib Aluma, the Secretary General of UMSC-Arua told journalists that the organizing team requires 110 million Shillings to organize the event which is planned to take place on November 23.

Meanwhile, the new regional Khadi who assumed office shortly before the Kibuli faction breakaway in Arua said he will use his office to promite unity with the Supreme faction in the region.

He added that there is need to unite the different factions for a common good.

However, Miria Ahmad Miria, the Supreme Khadi of Arua regional office told URN that since they parted ways with UMSC, their administration will not delve into any joint undertaking.

Once inaugurated, Sheik Mahadie Rayhan Mahmud, a PHD Holder in Islamic Studies will become the first regional Khadi in the history of Islam in West Nile.

*****

URN