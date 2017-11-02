UMEME sued over negligence that led to loss of life.

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | A parent from Nakaseke District has dragged UMEME to the High Court in Kampala seeking to be paid 700 million shillings as a compensation for the loss of her 8 year old daughter.

Through Nakagga and Company Advocates, Mirina Nabaka says that on August 07, 2017 an electricity pole fell down in Nakaseke -saaza, Lufula zone , Nakaseke town council, and the matter was reported to responsible officers from UMEME, but that the fallen wires were left unattended to.

She states that on the next day August 08, 2017 as her daughter Ruth Nakabuye aged 8 years went to the plantation to pick green vegetables, she was electrocuted by the said electricity wires, which were lying in the plantation and she died instantly.

Nabaka contends that UMEME’s negligent acts of failing to remove the broken pole caused the death of her daughter, and therefore UMEME should be held liable for its actions.

UMEME has been given fifteen days to file its defence before Justice Margaret Oguli Oumo to whom the file has been allocated for hearing and determination.