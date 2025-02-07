ULS to establish demilitarization fund

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Law Society(ULS) is seeking to establish a demilitarization fund to help Ugandans in military courts to acquire justice.

Anthony Asiimwe, the Vice President of ULS, speaking at the public engagement on Thursday, said that there are individuals in the military courts who are not visible and have no legal representation. He said that ULS shall take the lead in offering legal representation.

Arthur Isiko, the treasurer of ULS said that people from Karamoja have to incur other costs to hire lawyers in the civil courts after spending a lot of time behind bars in the military courts. Isiko also revealed that they seek to get 10 billion shillings and more for the fund to operate.

Isaac Ssemakadde, the ULS President said that the Supreme Court judgement did not specify the outcome of each person affected by their trial in military courts, but was clear to only those who had pending trials.

However, Ssemakadde said that it is confusing how to transfer the cases from the military courts to civilian courts with the intervention of the Director of Public Prosecution-DPP.

Ssemakadde highlighted that ULS has put in place a think tank to review the judgement and advise on how to deliver customized justice for every individual who has been tried in the military courts.

URN