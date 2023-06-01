Thursday , June 1 2023
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / WORLD / Ukraine’s grain, oilseeds exports may fall by third this year

Ukraine’s grain, oilseeds exports may fall by third this year

The Independent June 1, 2023 WORLD Leave a comment

A vessel in the second caravan of ships transporting grain from Ukraine arrives at the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Kiev, Ukraine | Xinhua |  Ukraine’s combined grain and oilseeds exports are expected to fall by a third this year, Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Mykola Solsky said on Wednesday.

Solsky said Ukraine will supply about 46 million tons of cereals and oilseeds abroad in 2023, according to a statement released by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Ukraine’s grain exports alone will decrease by 40 percent this year, Solsky said.

As the main challenges for exporting foodstuffs from Ukraine, Solsky listed the disruptions in the functioning of the Black Sea grain corridor and the restrictions on agricultural imports from Ukraine imposed by some European countries.

In March, the Ukrainian government projected that the country’s harvest of grain and oilseeds will fall about 7 percent this year to 65 million tons. ■

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved