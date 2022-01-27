Ukraine backs U.S. response to Russia’s security guarantees: FM

Kiev, Ukraine | Xinhua | Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Kiev supports the U.S. response to Moscow’s proposal on security guarantees regarding Ukraine.

“It (Ukraine’s position) has been taken into account, and the proposals that the United States will send to Russia in the part concerning Ukraine do not cause our objections,” Kuleba was cited as saying by the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency.

The Ukrainian side continues to coordinate closely with its allies and partners on the issues aimed at resolving the crisis, the minister said.

On Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Washington had formulated a written response to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees in Europe, taking into account the positions of all allies and partners in Europe, including Ukraine.

Last month, Moscow sent Washington its draft agreement on security guarantees. According to local media reports, the proposed measures include guarantees that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will not expand eastward.

*****

Xinhua