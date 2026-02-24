UK and Indian delegations strengthen trade ties during visit to Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is hosting a major UK and Indian business delegation this week, bringing new opportunities for investment and partnerships across key sectors. Invited by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during her UK visit in October 2025, the Westminster Africa Business Association (WABA) and the South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) have brought 25 leading companies to Kampala to explore joint ventures with Ugandan enterprises in agro-industrialisation, tourism, mineral-based industrial development, manufacturing, renewable energy, digital services, infrastructure, and professional services.

Prime Minister Nabbanja welcomed the delegation upon their arrival and organised meetings with government and private sector stakeholders to showcase Uganda’s investment opportunities and signal the country’s readiness for deeper, long-term engagement.

“Thank you for choosing to visit Uganda and for your interest in our growing market,” Prime Minister Nabbanja said. “These engagements are designed to be outcome-driven, connecting investors with credible Ugandan enterprises ready for partnership. I am confident this visit will further strengthen our commercial ties with the United Kingdom.”

The Ugandan and British High Commissions, working closely with H.E. Nimisha Madhvani, have coordinated the visit to facilitate meaningful business connections. The delegation demonstrates the UK’s continued commitment to opening markets, convening partners, and promoting private sector collaboration.

On 18 February, the British Chamber of Commerce Uganda hosted a reception for the visiting UK and Indian delegations, enabling them to deepen their understanding of Uganda’s market and explore business-to-business opportunities. British High Commissioner H.E. Lisa Chesney MBE emphasized the strategic importance of private sector investment.

“This delegation reflects the momentum building across Uganda’s economy,” Chesney said.

“British and Indian companies bring complementary expertise and a shared appetite for opportunity. UK-backed investments in Uganda already exceed £1.3 billion, with an additional £1 billion in the pipeline. These investments support the ATMS sectors and Uganda’s tenfold growth strategy through long-term, high-quality capital.”

Chesney encouraged businesses to focus on Uganda’s productive sectors, noting that private sector investment is key to achieving the country’s growth ambitions.

During their visit, the delegations will participate in business-to-business meetings, site visits, and policy roundtables aimed at identifying market gaps, potential partnerships, and future joint ventures. Key areas of focus include green manufacturing, agro-processing, solar technologies, logistics, and skills development.

The visit aligns with the UK government’s Plan for Change and Africa Approach, which prioritizes economic growth through private sector partnerships. It also supports Uganda’s priorities in Agro-Industrialisation, Tourism, Mining and Minerals, and Science, Technology and Innovation, reinforcing the country’s ambition for tenfold economic growth.

The delegation’s presence underscores a shared commitment to productive investment and deeper commercial collaboration between Uganda, the UK, and Indian business partners.