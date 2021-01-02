UJCC to hold three days of prayers for peaceful elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala, Cyprian Kiziito Lwanga has announced three days of prayers and fasting for peaceful elections.

Lwanga, who is also the Chairperson of the Uganda Joint Christian Council-UJCC said that the prayers will start on Monday 4th to Wednesday 6th. He says that the prayers will be held at Munyonyo Catholic Martyrs Shrine, Orthodox Church in Namungoona and Namirembe cathedral.

According to Lwanga, since the elections are getting closer, it is important to pray to God for him to be merciful and ensure that peace prevails in the country.

Archbishop Lwanga also asked Christians to be thankful to God for taking them through 2020 despite facing challenges.

Lwanga says it is the time this year to strengthen one’s relations with God and leave in peace.

He consoled with those who lost their dear ones in the past year and prayed that the COVID-19 is contained in 2021.

National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu who attended the New Year prayers was presented with a bible by Archbishop Lwanga.

URN