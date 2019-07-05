UIA executive director finally sacked

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The board of Uganda Investment Authority has finally sacked the embattled Executive Director Jolly Kamugira Kaguhangire, ending her brief tenure at the investment promotion agency.

Kaguhangire’s four years’ contract was terminated a year after her interdiction on accounts of findings of a select committee which implicated her of abuse of office, incompetence, gross insubordination, irregular recruitment and concealment.

The others are misinformation and lying to the board as well causing gross financial loss to government by unjustifiably closing the investment offices at Kampala Investment and Business Park, Namanve.

The position of Executive Director is currently being occupied by Basil Ajer, the Director of Small and Medium Enterprises.

Shortly after her interdiction in June last year, Kaguhangire refused to hand over the public office and properties in her possession as Inspectorate of government investigated the board for breach of employment schedules in her interdiction.

In November last year, IGG exonerated the board triggering alloy of processes to search and find a new Executive Director to steer the Investment Authority.

Dr Emily Kugonza, the board chairperson says the position has since been advertised for competent and qualified individuals to occupy.

Dr Kugonza says the recruitment process should be concluded by September for the new Director-General in tandem with the new law which re-designated all government Executive Director Positions to Director Generals in February this year.

Dr Kugonza says Kaguhangire’s case has since been handed to responsible government agency to recover funds she is accused of misappropriating.

