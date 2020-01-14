Uhuru Kenyatta reshuffles cabinet, sacks two ministers

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | President Uhuru Kenyatta has reshuffled his cabinet and dropped two ministers (cabinet secretaries).

Dropped are Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and Henry Rotich who has been in charge of the National Treasury.

Rotich was recently charged with corruption in a dam deal gone bad, while Kiunjuri was involved in Vice President William Ruto politics of succession.

In a State of the Nation Address in Mombasa Tuesday, Uhuru Kenyatta also announced that he has brought in some new nominees, some below 30, in key positions in the ministries, that he has also made changes to.

“I would want Kenyans to note that seven of these appointments to the positions of Chief Administrative Secretaries are young people and some below the age of 30 years. These Chief Administrative Secretaries will work with, and understudy their more experienced colleagues in Government with the aim of readying themselves to assume senior leadership positions in the near future,” he said.

He added that, “I expect that these young trainee ministers, so to speak, will model to their fellow young people the high ideals of patriotism, excellency in public service and most of all, integrity. I congratulate them for this appointment and look forward to working with them.”

CHANGES

1. Moved the State Department of Cooperatives from Ministry of Industrialization, Trade, Enterprise Development and Cooperatives to Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries and renamed them as;

i) Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development and;

ii) Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives.

2. Moved the State Department of Youth Affairs from Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs to Ministry of ICT and Innovations and renamed the Ministries as;

i) Ministry of Public Service and Gender and;

ii) ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs.

Nomination for consideration by the National Assembly;

1. Hon Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary for Health;

2. Ms Betty Chemutai Maina, Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization;

3. Amb Johnson Weru, Principal Secretary for Trade;

4. Dr Jwan Ouma, Principal Secretary for Vocational & Technical Training;

5. Mrs Mary Kimonye, Principal Secretary for Public Service;

6. Amb Simon Nabukwesi, Principal Secretary for University Education and Research;

7. Mr Solomon Kitungu, Principal Secretary for Transport and

8. Mr Enoch Momanyi Onyango, Principal Secretary for Physical Planning.

KENYA Cabinet Secretaries Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries as of 14th January 202… by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

Re-assigned duties of Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries as follows;

1. Amb Raychelle A Omamo, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs;

2. Mrs Sicily K Kariuki, Cabinet Secretary for Water & Sanitation and Irrigation;

3. Hon Peter Munya, Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperatives;

4. Amb (Dr) Monica K Juma, Cabinet Secretary for Defence;

5. Mr Simon K Chelugui, Cabinet Secretary for Labour;

6. Hon (Amb) Ukur K Yatani, Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning;

7. Mr Joe Okudo, Principal Secretary, for Sports;

8. Dr Chris Kiptoo, Principal Secretary for Environment & Forestry;

9. Dr Kevit Desai, Principal Secretary for East Africa Community;

10. Dr Margaret W Mwakima, Principal Secretary for Regional Development;

11. Mrs Esther J Koimett, Principal Secretary for Broadcasting & Telecommunications;

12. Mr Peter Kaberia, Principal Secretary for Mining;

13. Ms. Safina Kwekwe, Principal Secretary for Tourism;

14. Prof Colletta A Suda, Principal Secretary for Gender.

Appointments of the the Chief Administrative Secretaries :

1 Hussein Dado, Chief Administrative Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government;

2 Patrick ole Ntutu, Chief Administrative Secretary for Labour & Social Protection;

3 Andrew Tuimur, Chief Administrative Secretary for Water & Sanitation and Irrigation;

4 Abdul Bahari, Chief Administrative Secretary for Devolution & the A.S.A.L.S;

5 Lawrence Karanja, Chief Administrative Secretary for Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development;

6 Peter Ondoyo, Chief Administrative Secretary for Defence;

7 Maureen Magoma Mbaka, Chief Administrative Secretary for ICT, Innovation & Youth Affairs;

8 Winnie Guchu, Chief Administrative Secretary for State Law Office;

9 Wavinya Ndeti, Chief Administrative Secretary for Transport;

10 Zacharia Kinuthia Mugure, Chief Administrative Secretary for Education;

11 Mumina Bonaya, Chief Administrative Secretary for Education;

12 Linah Jebii Chelimo, Chief Administrative Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperatives;

13 Anne Mukami Nyaga, Chief Administrative Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperatives;

14 Mercy Mukui Mwangangi, Chief Administrative Secretary for Health and

15 Nadia Ahmed Abdalla, Chief Administrative Secretary for ICT, Innovation & Youth Affairs.