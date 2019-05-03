UHRC calls for dialogue between UCC and Media

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Human Rights Commission is calling for dialogue to resolve the impasse between the Media and the Uganda Communications Commission-UCC.

The impasse stems from a Wednesday directive in which Eng. Godfrey Mutabazi ordered 13 media companies to suspend 39 senior members of staff including news editors, producers and heads of programming, over breach of minimum broadcasting standards.

The directive affected Akaboozi Fm, Bbs Tv, Beat Fm, Bukedde Tv, Capital Fm, CBS Fm, Kingdom Tv, Nbs Tv, Ntv, Pearl Fm, Salt Tv, Sapientia Fm and Simba Fm. UCC ordered each of the stations to suspend the producers, head of news, and head of programmes.

Dr Meddie Kaggwa, the chairperson of the Commission says dialogue is the best option to resolve the impasse. He said this after journalists under the Uganda Journalists Association called for resignation of Eng. Godfrey Mutabazi, the Chief Executive of Uganda Communications Commission.

Speaking at the Commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day on Friday, Dr Kaggwa said the UCC should accept to dialogue with the affected media companies. He asked government to improve legal regime for the practice of journalism.

In a speech read for him by Mary Karoro Okurut, the Minister for General duties, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah asked the Uganda Human Rights Commission to spearhead the initiative for dialogue.

Mercy Lugemwa, the Vice-chairperson of Uganda Journalists Association says the UCC should initiative the dialogue within three days since it was the Commission which offended the Media first.

She said failure to initiate the dialogue, the journalists Association will mobilize its members to march to the Commission offices I n Bugolobi.

The Journalists Association celebrated the 26th anniversary of the World Press Freedom day by marching through the streets of Kampala to call on government to safeguard the freedom of the Press. They chanted we want peace while others held placards demanding the resignation of the Media.

URN