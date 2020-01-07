UGX 1.4 Billion Pineapple factory commissioned in Ntungamo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 1.4 Billion shillings pineapple factory has been commissioned in Ntungamo district.

The factory owned by Nyakihanga Fruits and Vegetable Growers Cooperative Society located in Buhanama parish, Nyamukana town council was constructed with support from Uganda Industrial Research Institute.

It was commissioned on Monday by Janet Museveni, the Minister of Education and Sports.

Bernard Mugume Bucooni, the chairman Nyakihanga Fruits and Vegetables Growers Cooperative Society says the factory currently produces 100,000 litres of juice per hour.

Mugume says that the construction of the factory has increased the price of pineapples from 1,000 shillings to between 1,500 and 2,000 shillings. He also says that the number of pineapple farmers has increased from 156 to 32,202 farmers.

The factory will benefit pineapple farmers from the districts of Rwampara, Sheema Ntungamo specifically in the areas of Itojo, Buhanama, Kayonza, and Rukoni sub-counties.

Prof. Charles Kwesiga, the Executive Director, Uganda Industrial Research Institute, said farmers are having value addition on their pineapples which increases the shelf life and durability on the market.

Diana Arinaitwe, a single mother, whose expectations are high after the commissioning of the factory, says the price negotiation has been the challenge to farmers, but since the factory started operations prices are determined by farmers who are members of the society that owns the factory.

Janet Museveni asked farmers to embrace better farming methods and keep the land fertile and have bumper harvests.

Hon. Elioda Tumwesigye, the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation warned the factory management against internal conflicts and mishandling the factory property, giving themselves salaries at the end farmers will fail to get their dividends.

