UGEFA, I&M Bank Uganda Partner to Expand Green Enterprise Finance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA) has signed a new partnership with I&M Bank Uganda to scale up financing and advisory support for businesses driving the country’s green transition.

The collaboration, unveiled at a launch event at Protea Hotel in Kampala, will channel funding and tailored business support to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engaged in clean energy, sustainable manufacturing, eco-tourism, waste management and green mobility. The initiative is backed by the European Union and implemented by adelphi global gGmbH.

Robin Bairstow, Chief Executive Officer of I&M Bank Uganda, said the bank sees finance as a tool for environmental and social impact.

“We’re excited to partner with UGEFA to support the growth of green businesses in Uganda. At I&M Bank, we believe finance can drive real environmental and social change”.

“Whether it’s helping small enterprises adopt clean energy, or financing irrigation systems that boost agricultural yields—sustainably, we’re committed to solutions that build a greener, more inclusive future,” he said.

I&M Bank Chief Business Officer Gibson Nangono praised UGEFA’s role in shaping sustainable enterprise.

“We’re excited to work with UGEFA to support green businesses. This partnership gives us a chance to connect with entrepreneurs who are making a real difference”.

“At I&M Bank, we are proud to support those building a cleaner and more sustainable Uganda.

We’re also doing our part as a bank to be more environmentally friendly and make our operations more sustainable,” he said.

Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank, said the partnership reflected the bank’s broader commitment to communities and future generations.

“This partnership is about more than finance. It’s about people. It’s about us trying to do the right thing for the environment, for the communities, and for future generations. We’re proud to be part of this journey,” she said.

The European Union welcomed the agreement. Cristina Bănuţă, Programme Manager – Access to Finance, Agribusiness and Land at the EU Delegation to Uganda, said the deal would expand opportunities for green businesses.

“The European Union is pleased to support this new partnership between UGEFA and I&M Bank. By extending access to finance and technical support for green enterprises, we are fostering inclusive growth and greater environmental resilience. We are confident this collaboration will help unlock the potential of Uganda’s green economy,” she said.

UGEFA Project Lead Christine Meyer said the partnership would enable more green SMEs to grow their impact.

“We warmly welcome I&M Bank to the UGEFA community. This partnership represents a powerful step towards enabling more green SMEs to scale their impact and drive sustainable innovation. With the new call for applications now open, we invite Uganda’s green entrepreneurs to join us in shaping a brighter, more sustainable future,” she said.

Applications for the UGEFA programme are now open through the website www.ugefa.eu/apply, using the code IMBANK25.