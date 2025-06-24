GOLF: Akena excited for landing US Amateur Championship

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s top golfer Reagan Akena has expressed his excitement after being invited for the US Amateur Championship.

Akena, the reigning Uganda Open champion will start with the qualifiers when the US Amateur Championship takes center stage at the PB Dye Golf Club course in Maryland July 17-19.

“I am very delighted about this invitation because it gives me a chance to compete against the best amateur players from all over the world,” the 20-year-old golfer told Xinhua.

The Ugandan qualified to make the cut at the US Amateur Championship because he is among the top 500 amateur golfers in the world.

“It will be the best thing to rub shoulders with many good players from around the world and hope that I can learn many things to be able to improve on my game,” added Akena.

Akena was also part of the Ugandan team that dethroned Kenya to win the 2025 Victoria Cup which took place in March.

Dr. Jackson Were, President of the Uganda Gold Union (UGU) said that having two players Akena and Godfrey Nsubuga invited for the US Amateur Championship is very good news.

“Our two players will be able to carry the Ugandan flag high and also get more exposure playing against different top players,” added the Union President. ■