Kabale Catholics urge new Bishop to build on predecessor’s legacy

Kabale, Uganda | URN | Christians in Kabale Diocese have welcomed the appointment of Rev. Fr. Bonaventure Bosco Katusiime Gubazire as the new Bishop of Kabale Diocese, expressing optimism that he will strengthen the Church while building on the pastoral and development legacy of his predecessor, Rt. Rev. Callist Rubaramira.

Pope Leo XIV appointed Rev. Fr. Katusiime on Wednesday to lead the diocese, succeeding Bishop Rubaramira, whose resignation was accepted after attaining the canonical retirement age of 75.

Bishop Rubaramira, now 76, has headed the Diocese since 2003. Rev. Fr. Katusiime currently serves as a member of the Academic Board of Spiritan University College in Ejisu, Ghana, and as Provincial Council Member in charge of ongoing formation for the Missionaries of Africa in the Ghana-Nigeria Province.

The appointment was announced by Fr. Georges Kwami Kouwonou, Chargé d’Affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in Uganda, during a special Mass at Our Lady of Good Shepherd Rushoroza Cathedral in Kabale District.

Serving in Ghana at the time of his appointment, Bishop-elect Katusiime sent a written message that was read by Rev. Fr. Austin Christmas, Director of Liturgy and Catechesis for Kabale Diocese.

Bishop-elect Katusiime described the appointment as unexpected, comparing his calling to that of Moses before the burning bush.

He said he accepted the responsibility in faith and thanked Pope Leo XIV for the confidence placed in him.

He also paid tribute to Bishop Rubaramira, who ordained him to the priesthood in 2003, describing him as a mentor whose example of faithful service shaped his priestly ministry. He appealed to clergy, religious and lay faithful to work together in strengthening the Church through evangelisation, justice, peace, reconciliation, hospitality and charity.

The appointment was warmly received across the Diocese, with many faithful expressing hope that the new bishop will consolidate the gains made under Bishop Rubaramira’s leadership.

Vincent Atukunda, a teacher at St. Francis College Kyanamira, urged the Bishop-elect to emulate his predecessor’s humility and commitment to serving the faithful. Alex Natukunda, a teacher at St. John’s Secondary School Ikumba in Rubanda District, described the appointment as a blessing and appealed to the new bishop to promote unity while sustaining development initiatives, including the Bishop’s Annual Appeal Fund (BAAF).

Kabale Diocesan Head of Laity Nicodemus Odo Tumukwasiibwe said preparations to receive and enthrone the Bishop-elect had already begun. He expressed confidence that the Diocese would continue to grow under the new bishop’s leadership.

Chairperson of the Rubanda District Traders Association, Cyril Mugyenyi, said the business community was delighted by the appointment and prayed that God would guide the Bishop-elect in his pastoral ministry.

Christmas Dezi Byarugaba, Chairperson of Kakore-Rugambwa Parish Council and Assistant Town Clerk of Katuna Town Council, said many Christians had been surprised by the Pope’s choice because few had anticipated Rev. Fr. Katusiime would become the next bishop.

Kabale District NRM Chairperson Edison Turyahabwa, who attended the Mass despite being an Anglican, congratulated the Catholic community, describing Bishop-elect Katusiime as a humble and deserving servant of God.

Kabale District Vice Chairperson Hellena Prima Kamanzi Kanyamahane, the Bishop-elect’s elder sister, said the family was overwhelmed with joy and expressed confidence that his experience and mentorship under Bishop Rubaramira would serve the Diocese well.