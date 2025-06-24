‘Uganda’s tax system is a drain on small businesses’

ANALYSIS | Adrienne Lees, a Researcher at the Institute of Development Studies of the UK, in collaboration with the Uganda Revenue Authority, shows how to set them free

Uganda is one of the countries most exposed to recent cuts in international aid, particularly with the dissolution of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to a report entitled `USAID Cuts: New Estimates at the Country Level’ that was published by the Centre for Global Development on March 26, Uganda is at number five on a list of countries that were most exposed to cuts in international aid.

Based on estimates of the extent and distribution of cuts to USAID assistance carried out under U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and active USAID projects, Uganda’s exposure amounted to US$307 million in absolute dollar terms.

Only Ukraine (US$1,433), DR Congo and Ethiopia (US$387), and Colombia (US$309) were more exposed to the aid cuts. When the cuts are presented as a percentage of the Gross National Income (GNI), Uganda was equally highly exposed at 0.68%. Ukraine is at 0.78%. Liberia sees the largest cut as a percentage of its economy, estimated at 1.6 percent of GNI.

In 2023, about 5% of gross national income – a measure of a country’s total income, including income from foreign sources – was received in aid.

The cuts have given new impetus to the drive to increase taxes raised from domestic businesses.

Less than half (45%) of the Ugandan budget is financed through domestic revenue. The remainder is funded largely through debt and budget support (grants) from bilateral and multilateral donors. Corporate income tax makes up around 8% of total domestic revenue. Firms also collect employee income tax (pay-as-you-earn), value added tax, excise duties and fuel duties.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) contribute a small share of overall corporate income tax collection. But they make up over 90% of the private sector. The economy is heavily reliant on these firms for employment and growth.

According to the inaugural State of Entrepreneurship Study of 2024 which sought to assess the health of Uganda’s entrepreneurship eco-system, most of these are engaged in Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles, Accommodation and food services activities (32%). Others are in Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, Manufacturing, Human Health and Social work activities, Professional, Scientific & Technical, Financial and Insurance, Arts, Entertainment & Recreation, Transportation & Storage, and Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning.

The study was conducted by Ichuli and IPSOS, with support from the Mastercard Foundation and in collaboration with The Government of the Republic of Uganda’s ministries and agencies. These businesses struggle to navigate an increasingly complex tax system.

The complexity of Uganda’s tax system makes for a time-consuming tax filing process, compounded by low taxpayer knowledge and high levels of distrust in the Uganda Revenue Authority. The time, money and effort incurred by taxpayers to meet their tax obligations adds to their total tax burden.

These compliance costs also have real economic consequences. Firms might miss out on tax benefits or artificially constrain business growth to avoid greater reporting requirements. Since smaller firms are more constrained in their ability to document revenues, accurately calculate tax liabilities and file returns, they might even pay more tax than necessary.

At the margin, compliance costs affect the economic choices people make: the fear of high compliance costs might induce a potential entrepreneur to take a salaried job instead of starting a new business.

Relieving this burden could unlock greater productivity and growth, and encourage innovation and investment.

For her PhD in economics, Adrienne Lees; a Researcher at the Institute of Development Studies of the UK, collaborated with the Uganda Revenue Authority to generate detailed measures of tax compliance costs, using data from a survey of nearly 2,000 taxpaying SMEs.

Her research finds that the burden of compliance is significant, even for firms with very little tax revenue to contribute.

“Solutions should focus on making compliance easier and ensuring that tax thresholds are set appropriately to exclude unproductive small firms,” she says in the report.

Adrienne Lee’s research working paper entitled `Beyond the Tax Bill: Measuring Tax Compliance Costs for Ugandan Firms’ was published by the UK-based International Centre for Tax and Development (ICTD). Its work is funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Gates Foundation and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad).

The paper documents the substantial and often regressive tax compliance costs faced by small and medium-sized firms in Uganda. Using original survey data from nearly 2,000 taxpaying firms across Uganda, matched to administrative tax returns data, it shows that compliance costs are significant, equivalent to two per cent of turnover for the median firm, with smaller firms bearing a disproportionate burden. Moreover, total compliance costs often exceed firms’ tax liabilities. It breaks down cost components, such as labour time spent on tax compliance activities.

The burden

Adrienne Lees is a Doctoral Fellow at the International Centre for Tax and Development (ICTD), working primarily on projects relating to tax administration and compliance. According to her, the median firm faces total annual compliance costs of about US$800 (Approx. Shs3 million), equivalent to just under 2% of turnover. These costs are also highly regressive: smaller firms face costs exceeding 20% of turnover, versus less than 1% for the largest firms.

A more troubling result is that many firms, and particularly smaller ones, spend more on completing their tax returns than they pay in actual income tax.

Much of this burden stems from labour time. Employees and firm owners dedicate over 30 hours a month on compliance-related activities, primarily compiling tax documentation and preparing returns. For firm owners personally involved in tax compliance, this responsibility consumes around 20% of their working hours, on average.

“Somewhat surprisingly, the amount of time spent on tax compliance does not increase significantly with firm size,” she says.

To compensate for limited tax knowledge, many firms use the services of a tax agent. These include external accountants, consultants, or other tax specialists who assist with tax compliance.

According to Adrienne Lees, her research finds that the use of agents is common across all taxpayer categories and is primarily driven by a desire to ensure proper compliance, rather than to minimise tax liabilities.

Although these agents do not necessarily reduce compliance costs, since firms spend an average of US$54 per month on agents’ fees, related research shows that they have a broadly positive impact on the quality of tax returns submitted.

What can be done

The Ugandan parliament recently voted on the 2025 tax amendment bills, with measures aiming to bolster revenue collection and simplify compliance. For instance, policymakers propose to use the national identity document as a taxpayer identification number, rather than requiring separate tax registration.

But policymakers should consider bolder actions, says Adrienne Lees.

Firstly, the administrative thresholds for corporate income tax and presumptive tax (a simplified tax on business income for the smallest firms) have not been adjusted for over a decade. In a high inflation environment, this means that the tax system is capturing many firms with very little profit, and no tax to pay. Yet, these firms still bear compliance costs, and the revenue service incurs administrative costs registering and monitoring unproductive taxpayers.

Roughly 30% to 35% of firms filing returns each year file a nil return, meaning that they report zero on all significant fields of the tax return. Even these firms report compliance costs of, on average, around US$500 per year.

“Rather than chasing the “little guy”, bigger revenue gains are likely to come from focusing on the largest businesses,” says Adrienne Lees. She says research shows that tax incentives and exemptions cost Uganda over US$40 million in lost revenue per year.

Secondly, the Ugandan corporate income tax return is particularly long, complex, and more suited to the business structure of very large firms, rather than the SMEs making up most of the Ugandan economy. In addition to changing the thresholds, simplifying the return would be beneficial.

Filing processes could also be eased through automated pre-filling, for instance by using information from a firm’s monthly VAT returns to pre-populate parts of the corporate income tax return. The rollout of the Uganda Revenue Authority’s electronic invoicing system for VAT is a promising step in this direction, although it has been met with resistance by taxpayers, says Adrienne Lees.