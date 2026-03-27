Uganda’s refugees to top two million

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s refugee population is set to rise to over two million as the country is expected to host another 27,000 in the 2026/2027 financial year.

The revelation was made by the Assistant Commissioner, Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Apollo Kivumbi who presented the Ministry’s policy statement before the Committee on Presidential Affairs on Thursday, 26 March 2026.

Kivumbi told the committee that the refugees will be hosted under the second phase of the Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (DRDIP) which is largely funded by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), valued at US$328m.

He said that the funds will be utilised by host districts for socio-economic services, infrastructure development and economic opportunities, among others.

“The project has been declared effective and implementation has started,” he said.

Hon. James Mamawi (Ind., Adjumani East County) however said that the funds should instead be channeled towards improving livelihoods of the already existing refugees.

He raised concern that the refugees are given Shs10,000 monthly for feeding, saying that this shows government does not have the capacity to host more refugees.

“The allocation of resources to refugee hosting districts is questionable. Adjumani hosts majority of these refugees and yet we get the least funds. What criteria is used to allocate these funds?”Mamawi asked.

Uganda remains a key host country for people fleeing instability in the neighboring and regional countries including Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

On the other hand, the Moroto Municipality Member of Parliament, Hon. Francis Adome warned of re-occurrence of high levels of school drop outs in Karamoja sub region, if the school feeding programme is not included in the 2026/2027 financial year budget.

“I do not see this programme in next year’s budget and I am wondering where the money will come from,” Adome said.

He added that the continued cuts on the Karamoja sub region’s annual budget poses a risk of a return of cattle rustling activities.

“Karamoja is currently witnessing peace following the disarmament of cattle rustlers but some of the programmes have not yet been rolled out due to budget cuts,” said Adome.

He said that the budget has drastically reduced from Shs32 billion to Shs2.7 billion, which has affected implementation of activities aimed at pacifying the sub region.

Committee Chairperson, Alex Byarugaba urged OPM to prioritise funding affirmative action regions, which include Karamoja, Teso, Bunyoro, Luwero, among others.

“We applaud your efforts as a Ministry but the affirmative action districts are still underfunded,” Byarugaba said.

The OPM’s 2026/2027 financial year budget is projected at Shs216 billion.

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SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda