Uganda’s Stephen Kissa eyes Airtel Delhi Half Marathon title

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | Long distance ace Stephen Kissa will lead a team of four Ugandans to race in the 2020 Airtel Delhi Half Marathon slated for November 29th in India. The winner will take home sh100 million ($27,000).

The Ugandan athletes who will compete in the 16th edition of this World Athletics Gold Label race are Kissa, Victor Kiplangat, Mathew Chekwurui and Abel Sikowo.

Kissa has been part of the ‘pace setting’ team as Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei broke the the 5000m and 10000m records this year, and he also finished 19th as Uganda won team bronze in the World half marathon at which colleague Jacob Kiplimo took home the gold medal. He is also the 2019 winner of the Zevenheuvelenloop long distance race.

Namayo Mawerere, the Publicity Secretary of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) told Uganda Radio Network – URN today that the four have been cleared to travel.

“They are ready for the Marathon event. Kissa and Kiplangat were part of the team at the world half marathon which helped them prepare well,” said Mawerere.

Both the men’s and women’s races will have the first prize money of US$27,000. However, Uganda will not send a women’s team.

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is an annual half Marathon race held in New Delhi, India. It was established in 2005, and it constitutes of both elite runners and mass participation event.

Mawerere said this year’s edition will feature an estimated 60 elite international runners unlike the past edition as organisers follow the highest level of safety standards, with bio-secure zones to ensure a COVID-19 free race for the runners.

Ethiopia’s star runner Andamlack Belihu and Tsehay Gemehat will be some of the biggest threats for the Ugandan team.

********

URN