Uganda’s Hippos carry East African hopes in AFCON final

Uganda 🇺🇬 vs Ghana 🇬🇭

Nouakchott, Mauritania | CAF ONLINE & THE INDEPENDENT | History beckons for Uganda’s Hippos as they become the first East African team to contest the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final today.

No East African youth team has won the AFCON U20 Tournament before, let alone reach the final.

Like Phillip Omondi’s Uganda Cranes did in the senior AFCON version in 1978 when they eventually faced Ghana, the Uganda’s Under-20 team the Hippos have also surprised many, and walked past potential giants to reach the final.

While all eyes were on leading scorer Omondi in the 1978 final, the focus this time is on Derrick Kakooza, who starred with a hattrick as debutants Uganda continued with their dream run at the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by beating Tunisia 4-1 in the semifinals on Monday.

Kakooza leads the scorers chat with five goals, and any additional goal will not only seal the prize for the top marksman, but could hand Uganda an astonishing debut win. Ghanaian Preciuos Boah is second on the charts, with three goals.

Hippos Head Coach Morley Byekwaso believes it is time for his team to accomplish the mission by winning the trophy. The team can secure a $200,000 (Sh740M) winning cash prize promised by soccer governing body FUFA if they win the tournament.

“We have gone through many challenges but we remained strong.Calmness is the key to our victories since the beginning and we have no pressure. We shall only be fighting to become champions,” he said ahead of the final.

He said Ghana are a good side, but the Hippos believe in themselves and are ready to challenge them.

“Like we have been playing in the previous games, we shall bring out what we are best at doing naturally. We expect a very tough match but it is for us to accomplish our mission by winning the trophy,” said Byekwaso.

Road to the Final

Group A

Uganda 2-0 Mozambique

Cameroon 0-1 Uganda

Mauritania 1-2 Uganda

Quarterfinals

Uganda 0(5)-0(3) Burkina Faso.

Semifinals

Uganda 4-1 Tunisia

It is not the win but how and against who!! Yes it is:#TotalAFCONU20 Semi Final Uganda 🇺🇬 4 vs. Tunisia 🇹🇳 1 Football is not an event, It is a process It is Our Game, It is Our Country @UPL @mkainerugaba @KagutaMuseveni @JanetMuseveni @CAF_Media @fifamedia — Moses Magogo (@MosesMagogo) March 1, 2021

🎥 Highlights: 🇺🇬 🆚 🇹🇳 A goal filled entertaining 90 minutes concludes with Uganda booking a spot in the final! ⚽#TotalAFCONU20 | #UGATUN pic.twitter.com/M39a6wFMPQ — #TotalAFCONU20 (@CAF_Online) March 1, 2021

Edition Year Host nation Final Third Place Match Champion Score Second Place Third Place Score Fourth Place 14 2003

Details

Egypt 4 – 3

Ivory Coast

Mali 1 – 1

(5 – 4)

on penalties

Burkina Faso 15 2005

Details

Nigeria 2 – 0

Egypt

Benin 1 – 1

(5 – 3)

on penalties

Morocco 16 2007

Details

Congo 1 – 0

Nigeria

Gambia 3 – 1

Zambia 17 2009

Details

Ghana 2 – 0

Cameroon

Nigeria 2 – 1

South Africa 18 2011

Details

Nigeria 3 – 2

aet

Cameroon

Egypt 1 – 0

Mali 19 2013

Details

Egypt 1 – 1

(5 – 4)

on penalties

Ghana

Nigeria 2 – 1

Mali 20 2015

Details

Nigeria 1 – 0

Senegal

Ghana 3 – 1

Mali

Edition Year Host nation Final Third Place Match Champion Score Second Place Third Place Score Fourth Place 21 2017

Details

Zambia 2 – 0

Senegal

Guinea 2 – 1

South Africa 22 2019

Details

Mali 1 – 1

(3 – 2)

on penalties

Senegal

South Africa 0 – 0

(5 – 3)

on penalties

Nigeria 23 2021

Details

Ghana/

Uganda TBD

Uganda/

Ghana

Gambia 0 – 0

(4 – 2)

on penalties

Tunisia

ADDITIONIAL SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA & FUFA.CO.UG