Nrm Image

Uganda’s Hippos carry East African hopes in AFCON final

The Independent March 6, 2021 AFRICA, SPORTS, The News Today Leave a comment

Tonight’s AFCON U20 final graphic by CAF-ONLINE

TODAY – 11pm 

Uganda 🇺🇬 vs Ghana 🇬🇭 

Nouakchott, Mauritania | CAF ONLINE & THE INDEPENDENT | History beckons for Uganda’s Hippos as they become the first East African team to contest the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final today.

No East African youth team has won the AFCON U20 Tournament before, let alone reach the final.

Like Phillip Omondi’s Uganda Cranes did in the senior AFCON version in 1978 when they eventually faced Ghana, the Uganda’s Under-20 team the Hippos have also surprised many, and walked past potential giants to reach the final.

While all eyes were on leading scorer Omondi in the 1978 final, the focus this time is on Derrick Kakooza, who starred with a hattrick as debutants Uganda continued with their dream run at the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by beating Tunisia 4-1 in the semifinals on Monday.

Kakooza hat-trick on Monday night spurred Uganda into the AFCON U-20 tournament final on their debut. PHOTO CAFONLINE MEDIA

Kakooza leads the scorers chat with five goals, and any additional goal will not only seal the prize for the top marksman, but could hand Uganda an astonishing debut win.  Ghanaian Preciuos Boah is second on the charts, with three goals.

Hippos Head Coach Morley Byekwaso believes it is time for his team to accomplish the mission by winning the trophy. The team can secure a $200,000 (Sh740M) winning cash prize promised by soccer governing body FUFA if they win the tournament.

“We have gone through many challenges but we remained strong.Calmness is the key to our victories since the beginning and we have no pressure. We shall only be fighting to become champions,” he said ahead of the final.

He said Ghana are a good side, but the Hippos believe in themselves and are ready to challenge them.

“Like we have been playing in the previous games, we shall bring out what we are best at doing naturally. We expect a very tough match but it is for us to accomplish our mission by winning the trophy,” said Byekwaso.

Road to the Final

Group A 

Uganda 2-0 Mozambique

Cameroon 0-1 Uganda

Mauritania 1-2 Uganda

Quarterfinals

Uganda 0(5)-0(3) Burkina Faso.

Semifinals

Uganda 4-1 Tunisia

The reaction at the final whistle. PHOTO CAFONLINE MEDIA

Edition Year Host nation Final Third Place Match
Champion Score Second Place Third Place Score Fourth Place
14 2003
Details		  Burkina Faso
Egypt		 4 – 3
Ivory Coast
Mali		 1 – 1
(5 – 4)
on penalties
Burkina Faso
15 2005
Details		  Benin
Nigeria		 2 – 0
Egypt
Benin		 1 – 1
(5 – 3)
on penalties
Morocco
16 2007
Details		  Republic of the Congo
Congo		 1 – 0
Nigeria
Gambia		 3 – 1
Zambia
17 2009
Details		  Rwanda
Ghana		 2 – 0
Cameroon
Nigeria		 2 – 1
South Africa
18 2011
Details		  South Africa
Nigeria		 3 – 2
aet
Cameroon
Egypt		 1 – 0
Mali
19 2013
Details		  Algeria
Egypt		 1 – 1
(5 – 4)
on penalties
Ghana
Nigeria		 2 – 1
Mali
20 2015
Details		  Senegal
Nigeria		 1 – 0
Senegal
Ghana		 3 – 1
Mali

Edition Year Host nation Final Third Place Match
Champion Score Second Place Third Place Score Fourth Place
21 2017
Details		  Zambia
Zambia		 2 – 0
Senegal
Guinea		 2 – 1
South Africa
22 2019
Details		  Niger
Mali		 1 – 1
(3 – 2)
on penalties
Senegal
South Africa		 0 – 0
(5 – 3)
on penalties
Nigeria
23 2021
Details		  Mauritania
Ghana/
Uganda		 TBD
Uganda/
Ghana
Gambia		 0 – 0
(4 – 2)
on penalties
Tunisia

******

ADDITIONIAL SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA & FUFA.CO.UG

 

