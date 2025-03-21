Uganda’s Gen Muhoozi to deliver lecture at RDF command and staff college

Kigali, Rwanda | NEW TIMES RWANDA | The Chief of Defence Forces of Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is set to deliver a lecture at Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College (RDFCSC) in Nyakinama, Musanze District, today Friday, March 21.

The Ugandan military chief arrived in Kigali on Thursday.

His lecture at RDFCSC was confirmed by RDF spokesperson Brig Gen Ronald Rwivanga.

During his last visit, in August 2024, Kainerugaba and Gen Mubarakh Muganga, the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries’ militaries.

Inaugurated in 2012 by President Paul Kagame who is also the Commander-in-Chief of RDF, RDFCSC is an upgrade of Rwanda Military Academy which was established in 2001, and was previously part of the National University of Rwanda, hosting the faculties of arts and education.

RDFCSC offers a variety of courses and hosts seminars, workshops, and programmes.

Its mission is to develop officers’ intellectual and professional competences in the command and control of the defence forces as well as conducting research in defence and security issues in order to respond effectively to the challenges of the complex and dynamic operating environment.

****

SOURCE: New Times of Rwanda