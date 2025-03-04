Uganda’s energy sector gears up for innovation convention amid rapid growth.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s energy sector is experiencing exceptional growth, fueled by significant oil and gas projects and a surge in renewable energy initiatives.

To further propel this momentum, the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals (UCEM) announced the Energy Convention 2025, a premier event next month that is aimed at uniting industry leaders, policymakers, and investors.

Under the theme “Integrating Oil, Gas, and Renewable Energy for a Sustainable Future,” the convention will serve as a platform to discuss strategies for harmonizing these energy sectors, unlocking investment opportunities, enhancing local content, and leveraging digital technologies for efficiency.

The energy sector is witnessing remarkable progress. The Tilenga and Kingfisher oil projects, operated by TotalEnergies and CNOOC, respectively, are advancing rapidly. According to the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), Tilenga has reached 45% completion, with over 90 wells drilled, while Kingfisher stands at 58% completion, with 13 wells drilled.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), a 1,443-kilometer project, is also making significant strides. With over 99% of the required land acquired and hundreds of kilometers of pipeline delivered and welded, the project is on track to become a cornerstone of Uganda’s oil export strategy, projected to contribute 9% to the GDP and create over 160,000 jobs.

Simultaneously, Uganda’s renewable energy sector is booming. The commissioning of the 600 MW Karuma Hydropower Project has boosted the country’s total installed electricity generation capacity to over 2,000 MW. Plans are underway for additional hydropower plants and solar energy projects, aiming to increase renewable energy capacity to 4,575 MW by 2040.

Speaking at a press conference on Feb 28th at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel, Humphrey Asiimwe, CEO of the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals, emphasized the importance of the convention, saying that Uganda is committed to maximizing local content, with Ugandan companies securing US$2.1 billion in contracts within the oil and gas sector. The convention will take place on 29th to 30th April at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

“The sector currently employs over 15,000 Ugandans, and over 7,000 have received specialized training. The private sector is playing an important role, with increasing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) driving growth. The oil and gas sector alone are expected to require $15–$20 billion in investments”.

“We invite all stakeholders to join us in shaping Uganda’s sustainable energy future. The convention will showcase the country’s potential and foster collaboration among key players.

The Energy Convention 2025 will address key focus areas, including integrating energy sources, unlocking investments, enhancing local content, and promoting PPPs. The event will offer sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, providing businesses with brand visibility, networking, and thought leadership platforms.

“This convention will be a pivotal moment for Uganda’s energy sector,” said Aggrey Ashaba, chairperson of the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.

“It will provide a platform for stakeholders to collaborate and shape the future of our energy landscape.”

Derrick Rukare, corporate secretary of Wagagai Mining (U) Ltd, stated that the advancements we are seeing in Uganda’s energy sector are truly remarkable.

“The convention will allow us to highlight the opportunities and attract further investment.”