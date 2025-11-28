Uganda’s electric trailblazer crosses 3,000 KM, showcasing Africa’s global readiness

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The “Made in Uganda Grand Trans-Africa Electric Expedition” has successfully arrived in Lusaka, marking a pivotal milestone in its historic 13,000-kilometer journey from Uganda to the Cape of South Africa.

Led by Kiira Motors Corporation in collaboration with the Secretariat of Science Technology and Innovation under the Office of the President, Britam Insurance Uganda, and MTN Uganda, the expedition has transformed from a bold vision into a tangible achievement. Having completed 3,017 kilometers—23.21% of the total return journey—the initiative is rigorously testing the Kampala-Cape Town Green Belt, a transnational corridor designed to integrate sustainable mobility, renewable energy, and digital solutions across Africa.

The Kayoola E Coach 13M (Model 2025) stands as a symbol of innovation, redefining mobility and opening new pathways for collaboration, sustainability, and shared progress. Having traversed the varied and demanding landscapes of Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia, the vehicle has recorded zero safety incidents and incurred no maintenance costs.

“This expedition is a bold declaration of Uganda’s technological advancement,” stated Counsel Elias Bwambale, the KMC Head of Mission. “We are proving that African solutions can solve African challenges. The data we are gathering is the blueprint for the continent’s industrial future.”

Key performance metrics as of November 28, 2025, highlight the expedition’s success.

The bus has maintained an efficient energy consumption rate of 0.84 kWh per kilometer, supported by its 400 kW motor and 5000 Nm torque. Economically, the shift to electric has saved USD 850 in fuel costs over just nine days, replacing 1,146.46 liters of fossil fuel. Environmentally, the journey has prevented 1,399.56 kg of CO₂ emissions, underscoring the potential for green financing.

Behind the technology lies the dedicated 49-person crew driving the Grand Trans-Africa Electric Expedition. Comprising professionals from KMC, MIU, STI-OP, Britam, MTN, Swangz Avenue, and Buzz, the team embodies resilience. Despite 16-hour workdays and challenging conditions, they consistently prepare and recharge the bus each night for the next leg of the journey.

Special recognition goes to the storytellers—Brian Mulondo, Esther Natukunda, Martha Kemigisha, and The Mith—for showcasing the true meaning of “Made in Uganda” through their unwavering commitment.

A cornerstone of the expedition’s success is MTN Uganda, which provides the digital backbone for the corridor. Through its Smart Travel proposition, MTN delivers always- on connectivity via onboard Wi-Fi, real-time fleet tracking, seamless communication through roaming and Webex, and digital payments via MTN Mobile Money. A dedicated MTN team accompanying the journey ensures uninterrupted service across six countries, offering a glimpse into the future of smart, connected travel for Kayoola Bus customers.

The expedition serves as a living testament to African innovation, positioning Uganda as a hub for high-value manufacturing and expanding market opportunities across the continent. As the Kayoola E-Coach advances toward Botswana, Eswatini, and South Africa, it carries the aspirations of a continent poised to lead the Green Digital Revolution, demonstrating how technology and innovation are shaping a new era of sustainable and connected mobility in Africa.