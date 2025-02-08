Uganda’s coffee exports revenue rise to USD 115.02 million

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF) has reported that Uganda’s coffee export revenue has risen to USD 115.02 Million, in December 2024.

Information from MAAIF indicates that Uganda exported 413,221 60-kg bags of coffee in December 2024, generating USD 115.02 Million in revenue, marking an increase from November 2024, when 400,536 60-kg bags were exported, earning USD 108.91 Million, reinforcing Uganda’s position as one of the leading coffee exporters in Africa.

This increment comes on the heels of a debate over the future of the country’s biggest commodity foreign exchange earner after gold, after the government decided to abolish the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).

The rising numbers highlight the country’s ability to sustain and grow its coffee trade despite recent structural changes in the government’s agricultural sector, which also included the rationalisation of public expenditure.

The increase in exports comes in the wake of the Rationalization of Government Agencies and Expenditure (RAPEX)program, under which UCDA, which was responsible for the coffee sector development, and several other agricultural bodies, were merged into MAAIF.

The transition raised concerns among stakeholders regarding the continuity of key functions, such as quality control, extension services, and export facilitation. However, the Ministry has assured farmers, traders, and exporters that all regulatory and enforcement mechanisms previously under UCDA remain in place and fully operational.

According to MAAIF, for a seamless transition, technical staff from the dissolved agencies has been retained ensuring that crucial services such as monitoring, certification, and advisory support continue without interruption.

“The government remains firm in its commitment to enhancing Uganda’s agricultural exports, particularly coffee, which is one of the country’s most valuable foreign exchange earners,” said David Kasura-Kyomukama, the Permanent Secretary at MAAIF.

Despite the positive export performance, the Ministry has raised concerns over reports of poor post-harvest handling in some parts of the country. There have been instances of premature coffee harvesting and poor drying of Fair Average Quality (FAQ) coffee, which could undermine Uganda’s export standards and reputation in international markets.

Kyomukama warned that all actors in the coffee value chain must comply with existing quality control measures to avoid penalties. “The public is hereby informed that all the mechanisms, including enforcement, that existed before the rationalization of the UCDA into MAAIF remain in full effect,” he emphasized.

The government has urged stakeholders to uphold best agronomic and harvesting practices to protect Uganda’s competitive edge in the global coffee market. “Anyone with information regarding poor agronomic and harvesting practices along the coffee value chain should immediately report it to the Assistant Commissioner of Coffee Production for appropriate action,” the Permanent Secretary stated.

MAAIF further states that the December 2024 exports were shipped to key destinations including Italy, Germany, the USA, China, India, Algeria, and Morocco. The increase in both volume and value of exports signals growing confidence in Uganda’s coffee industry and the effectiveness of government policies aimed at improving the sector’s sustainability.

The improved earnings reflect the resilience of Uganda’s coffee sector, which continues to thrive despite global economic fluctuations. By enforcing stringent quality controls and investing in farmer education, the government aims to enhance Uganda’s reputation as a producer of premium-quality coffee.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of Uganda’s coffee sector. While the restructuring under RAPEX was intended to streamline operations and cut government expenditure, the increased coffee export figures suggest that the transition has been successfully managed without disrupting trade flows.

As Uganda continues to expand its footprint in the international coffee market, authorities will focus on improving production standards, enforcing regulations, and supporting farmers with better extension services.

With a steady increase in exports and a firm stance on quality assurance, the future of Uganda’s coffee industry looks promising. For farmers, traders, and exporters, the message is clear: adhering to best practices and quality standards will not only protect Uganda’s reputation but also ensure the continued growth of the coffee industry.

