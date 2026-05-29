Top officials in police, Internal Affairs under probe in CCTV payment scandal

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Three officials from the Internal Affairs Ministry and Police have been ordered to step aside by President Museveni over alleged graft in the maintenance of the national CCTV system.

The three are AIGP Felix Baryamwitsaki, who heads Police ICT, alongside Internal Affairs Permanent Secretary Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu and Police Undersecretary Aggrey Wunyi, who are under investigation over the maintenance of the national camera system.

In a May 23, 2026 letter to Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, President Museveni said he received a report from outgoing Internal Affairs Minister Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire detailing corruption in both the ministry and the Police Force tied to the maintenance of the country’s security camera system.

The president said the government originally partnered with Chinese tech firm Huawei to install the surveillance cameras to help fight crime. After Huawei was hit by U.S. and EU sanctions in 2019, the Ministry of Internal Affairs selected private Ugandan firm Dealan Associates Limited to take over maintenance of the country’s CCTV infrastructure.

“At one point, there was no budget to pay them,” President Museveni stated. “Major General Kahinda Otafiire liaised with the Ministry of Finance, and they secured 31.37 billion shillings for the work. But officials in the ministry frustrated the payment process by demanding kickbacks through a middleman called Hassan Sserunjogi.”

In the letter, the president ordered action against the implicated officials while directing the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to keep investigating the case.

“I now direct that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu, the Undersecretary of Police, Mr. Aggrey Wunyi, and AIGP Felix Baryamwitsaki proceed on forced leave while this investigation is reviewed and concluded,” Museveni added. “You should also designate an acting Permanent Secretary.”

The president also directed that criminal proceedings be initiated against alleged middleman Hassan Sserunjogi once evidence is available, and that the government clear the outstanding payments owed to the contractor.

These investigations in the Police Force and Ministry of Internal Affairs coincide with probes into officials across other ministries, agencies, and Parliament over allegations of corruption, self-enrichment, and money laundering.

Police installed 5,709 CCTV cameras nationwide in two phases. Despite the rollout, officials report ongoing connectivity issues and equipment failures, largely due to vandalism and disruptions from civil and road works, requiring frequent repairs and replacements.