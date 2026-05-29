Fear grips Njeru after kidnap of school proprietor

Jinja, Uganda | URN | Police in the Ssezibwa region have intensified the search for Moret Komugisha, the director of St. Abel Primary School, who was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint from her home in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District. Her family also own the Bosmo School, located within Njeru.

Reports indicate that unidentified gunmen stormed Komugisha’s residence in Bujowali Cell and abducted her in the presence of family members.

The assailants allegedly tied up her husband, Boses Taremwa, before fleeing with her to an unknown destination. Family members have since declined to publicly comment on the incident, citing emotional distress.

However, they released a brief statement appealing to anyone with information about Komugisha’s whereabouts to report to either Njeru Central Police Station or Jinja Central Police Station.

One of the family’s neighbors, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described Komugisha as a respected educationist whose influence extends across Buikwe District and Jinja City.

“She is well known in the education sector, and this incident has shocked many people in the community,” the neighbour said.

The neighbour added that the kidnapping has triggered fear and suspicion among residents, particularly because the area has long been considered secure, with many homes protected by private guards and sniffer dogs.

“We have enjoyed a relatively safe neighbourhood for years,” she said, noting that the last major violent incident in the area occurred in 2017 when a 71-year-old German national, Remus Manfred, was shot dead by unknown assailants.

She recalled that the then Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura, personally visited the area after the 2017 incident and later presided over a community policing meeting at Njeru Central Police Station.

According to the resident, residents were encouraged to strengthen neighborhood watch systems through WhatsApp groups used to report suspicious activity directly to the police. She said the area has since experienced nearly nine years of relative calm, with only minor cases of petty theft being reported.

The Ssezibwa Regional police spokesperson, Hellen Butoto, confirmed that detectives have been deployed to trace Komugisha’s whereabouts.

Butoto said police are coordinating with other security agencies to ensure Komugisha’s safe rescue and reaffirmed the force’s commitment to maintaining security within the region.

Butoto reaffirms the police’s commitment towards ensuring the safety of all residents within their territory, noting that they are coordinating with sister security forces to ensure Komuhangi’s timely rescue.