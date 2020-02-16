Uganda’s Cheptegei breaks 5km world record

Monaco, Principality of Monaco | AFP | Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei lowered the 5km world record on Sunday with a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds.

The 10,000m world champion made the most of perfect conditions in the second edition of this race to improve on Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto’s previous best of 13min 18sec last month in Valencia.

Cheptegei took 10,000m gold at the world championships in Doha last October, with Kipruto in bronze.

Joshua Cheptegei breaks the 5km World Record by running 12:51 in Monaco today! Congratulations @joshuacheptege1! pic.twitter.com/78GWo3rKJq — NN Running Team (@NNRunningTeam) February 16, 2020

Congratulations to @joshuacheptege1 who has set a new world record in the 5km race at the Monaco Run. Uganda is proud of you and we look forward to even greater performances, especially at the @Tokyo2020 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/j0te7l4hrx — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) February 16, 2020