Sunday , February 16 2020
Airtel
Home / SPORTS / Uganda’s Cheptegei breaks 5km world record

Uganda’s Cheptegei breaks 5km world record

The Independent February 16, 2020 SPORTS, The News Today Leave a comment

 

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei holds the national flag. FILE PHOTO

Monaco, Principality of Monaco | AFP |  Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei lowered the 5km world record on Sunday with a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds.

The 10,000m world champion made the most of perfect conditions in the second edition of this race to improve on Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto’s previous best of 13min 18sec last month in Valencia.

Cheptegei took 10,000m gold at the world championships in Doha last October, with Kipruto in bronze.

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved