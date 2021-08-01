Uganda’s Chemutai into Wednesday’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Tokyo, Japan | THE INDEPENDENT | Athlete Peruth Chemutai has booked a slot to the finals of the 3000-metre steeplechase race when she finished second in heat one at the Olympics stadium in Tokyo. Chemutai 22, posted a season-best of 9:12:72 slightly behind Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi who won the race in a time of 9:10:80 under the hot temperatures down in Tokyo.

Chemutai had a comfortable lead for long, easily clearing clearing barriers and water jump before she was outsprinted by the former Kenyan who now represents Bahrain in the final lap. Nevertheless, she qualified for the final due on Wednesday as one of the first three runners in the heats. T

This is Chemutai’s second appearance at the summer games. In the 2016 Rio de Janeiro events, she failed to advance to the finals when she finished in the seventh position in heat one where she posted a personal best of 9:31.03.

Chemutai holds the National Record in the 3000m steeplechase which stands at 9:07:94. She came into the race ranked 10th globally. Two years ago Chemutai finished 5th at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha Qatar, where she posted 9:11.08

She is still in contention to become the first-ever Ugandan woman to win an Olympic medal.

