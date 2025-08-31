Uganda’s 14th Rotary Cancer Run attracts thousands

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thousands of people gathered at the Kololo Independence Grounds and major towns across the country today to participate in the 14th edition of the Rotary Cancer Run, showing a united commitment to the fight against cancer.

Held under the theme “Many Cancers, One Race”, this year’s run aims to raise funds for the completion of two bunkers that will house two Linear Accelerator (LINAC) cancer treatment machines at the Rotary Cancer Centre, Nsambya Hospital. Officials said this initiative will mark a significant milestone in expanding access to advanced cancer care across the country.

Centenary Bank has boosted several Rotary International projects spanning health, education and environmental preservation. The bank has supported the run, 2 district conferences, medical camps, malaria programs, peace programs and tree-growing initiatives.

As a long-standing strategic partner of Rotary International, Centenary Bank has been a dedicated supporter of the Rotary Cancer Run since its inception, contributing to all 14 editions and donating over sh3 billion Uganda towards the fight against cancer. Beyond the Cancer Run, the Bank has actively participated in over 150 health camps across the country in collaboration with Rotary.

The bank has also supported a wide range of impactful initiatives, including the Vijana Powa youth program, the Rotary Peace Centre, national blood donation drives, district conferences, malaria prevention efforts, cancer awareness parades, and early detection media campaigns. Notably, the bank played a key role in the construction of the Rotary-Centenary Bank Cancer Centre and the installation of radiotherapy bunkers at Nsambya Hospital.

Being a platinum sponsor of the run, Centenary Bank, Uganda’s biggest indigenous bank, contributed over sh600 million towards this year’s Cancer Run. This commitment is dedicated to ensuring that the bunkers project is completed so that cancer patients across the country can get the critical care they need to support the prevalence of cancer in Uganda.

An official said all these efforts are the bank’s ESG mandate, where the bank supports communities in various activities outside banking under the themes of health, education, environmental stewardship, and the social mission of the church. These include supporting hospitals with various needs like beds and machines, supporting schools with construction, textbooks, and furniture, supporting communities with waste management, tree planting, sanitation equipment, and supporting the church with items like church pews, events and financial literacy.

Every year, Centenary Bank dedicates 2% of its net profit towards impactful Corporate Social Investment initiatives such as this.

Speaking at the run, Dr Fabian Kasi, Centenary Bank Managing Director, expressed gratitude to the participants, sponsors and partners who organised and turned up for the run.

“You have given partners like Centenary Bank a chance at making a difference in the health sector, particularly in cancer. This year we were honoured to support and participate in the nation-wide medical camps that Rotary organised prior to run, where attendees were taken through various important medical checks, blood donation drives and education on early cancer detection. At Centenary Bank, our commitment to social responsibility is a principle embedded in our DNA,” he said.

He said the Rotary Cancer Run continues to be a powerful movement for collective action in achieving a future where cancer is no longer perceived as a death sentence but a fight that we are well-equipped to face. Centenary Bank remains committed to standing in solidarity with Rotary to build a stronger and healthier Uganda.

C-Care Uganda offers health care

At the heart of this year’s run was C-Care Uganda, serving as the official medical partner, ensuring that every participant could run with confidence, knowing their health and safety were in capable hands.

The C-Care medical team provided everything from first aid and emergency care to hydration and post-run wellness checks. The medical tents buzzed with activity as the team attended to participants, embodying the spirit of service and compassion that defines C-Care’s role in the community.

While speaking at the event, Sheila Aboth, Head of Brand and Client Experience at C-Care Uganda, reflected on the power of unity displayed at Kololo. “The energy here today is truly electric. For C-Care, being the medical partner is about standing shoulder-to-shoulder with every runner, survivor, and family touched by cancer, together, we are proving that cancer is not invincible.”

Dr. Miriam Mutero Musinga, General Manager of C-Care IHK, highlighted the deeper purpose behind the partnership. “Our collaboration with the Rotary Cancer Run reflects our mission of delivering trusted, world-class healthcare. The work our team has done here today is only a glimpse of the larger fight to raise awareness, drive early detection, and provide advanced treatment. It is a giant leap for healthcare in Uganda.”