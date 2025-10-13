Ugandans unite for maternal health at the 2025 corporate run

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 3rd Annual Corporate Run 2025 was held on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the NEC Pitch in Bugolobi, bringing together hundreds of participants from more than 40 corporate organizations.

Running under the theme “Run for Expectant Mothers,” the event inspired Ugandans to unite in support of maternal health and safe childbirth across the country.

The day featured a 3-kilometer CEO Walk, a 5-kilometer run, and a 10-kilometer run, creating an inclusive atmosphere for participants of all fitness levels. A particularly moving moment came when 20 expectant mothers joined the race, embodying the spirit of the cause and reminding everyone of the importance of ensuring that every Ugandan mother can give birth safely and with dignity.

More than a fitness challenge, the 2025 Corporate Run was an act of compassion and social responsibility. The initiative seeks to raise awareness and mobilize resources to provide at least 3,000 mama kits to expectant mothers in the Central and Northern regions. These kits, containing essentials such as gloves, cotton, soap, and surgical blades, are vital for safe deliveries in under- resourced communities. By addressing maternal health needs, the Run supports national efforts to reduce maternal mortality and strengthen Uganda’s healthcare system through community involvement and awareness.

The success of the Corporate Run 2025 was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors and partners, whose commitment to corporate responsibility continues to make a tangible difference. The event was supported by Novo Games, Node Group, the Electoral Commission, High 5 Media, BetPawa, the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, Black Lyf, Solace Graphix, Uganda Baati, Uzima Water, NBS Sport, and Ritz Medical Centre.

Their involvement extended beyond sponsorship, as they participated actively and helped spread the message of the campaign to a wider audience.

Speaking during the event, Brig. Gen. Charity Bainababo, who served as Chief Guest, emphasized the shared responsibility in promoting maternal health. “No mother should die while giving life. While government efforts have reduced maternal deaths, it remains our collective responsibility to contribute. The Corporate Run reminds us that each of us has a role — whether through participation or donation. On behalf of the UPDF, I assure everyone that your safety and security during such events, and even during upcoming elections, remains our top priority,” she said.

Jorge De la Guadra, Managing Director of Novo Games, reaffirmed his company’s commitment to the cause, saying, “We believe that every corporate brand has a responsibility to touch lives.

Supporting this year’s run reflects our commitment to ensuring every mother has the resources and care needed to deliver safely.”

For many, the event carried a deeply personal meaning. Expectant mother and participant Sarah Agalo expressed gratitude, saying, “Many mothers in villages can’t afford mama kits, and some even fear going to hospitals. Knowing that people are running for us — for mothers — gives me hope that my baby and I matter.”

Ian Rumanyika, Chairman of Corporate Games Uganda, praised the participants for their dedication and encouraged early registration for the 2026 season. “We thank all participating companies and runners for their commitment to this noble cause. I encourage organizations to register early for the 2026 Corporate Games season, which promises an even bigger and more impactful calendar of activities.”

Proceeds from this year’s run will fund the distribution of 3,000 mama kits to health centers in Central and Northern Uganda. The initiative will also enhance community education on maternal health, emphasizing antenatal care, skilled delivery attendance, and emergency readiness.

As Uganda continues to advance its healthcare system, the Corporate Run remains a beacon of unity and purpose, showing how collective effort can save lives and uplift communities. This year, Ugandans ran not only for fitness but for mothers, for families, and for a healthier nation.