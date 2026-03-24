Ugandans in Israel under consular watch

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Airspace restrictions caused by the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict have made it impossible for the Ugandan government to evacuate its citizens stranded in Israel, the State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Esther Anyakun, has said.

Speaking to journalists at the Government Media Centre on Monday, Anyakun assured the country that Ugandans in Israel remain safe and are under the care of consular offices. She explained that several countries in the Middle East have imposed no-fly zones following escalating hostilities, effectively grounding evacuation efforts.

The conflict began when Israel, with support from the United States, launched missile strikes on Iran, prompting retaliation targeting American bases in the region. As a result, air travel has been disrupted, leaving many people stranded without means of exit. The minister noted that while evacuation from Israel is currently not possible, Ugandans who were in Iran at the onset of the conflict were successfully evacuated before the situation worsened.

Meanwhile, concerns have emerged online regarding a Ugandan migrant worker in Syria, Vic Ajong, who was reportedly sentenced to death over allegations of murdering her employer earlier this year. The reports have raised fears about the safety of Ugandan migrant workers abroad.

However, Anyakun clarified that through diplomatic efforts led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ugandan Embassy in Cairo is working with human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, to secure her release. She emphasized that Vic Ajong is still alive and that efforts are ongoing to ensure her safe return to Uganda.

In a related development, the Ministry of Labour is set to host the Fourth Annual National Labour Convention and Expo on April 15 and 16, 2026. The event will focus on harnessing Uganda’s youthful labour force, addressing barriers to employment, promoting skills development, and strengthening partnerships to expand decent work opportunities.

The Expo will also showcase innovations aimed at boosting labour productivity and inclusive economic growth. The minister called on businesses, training institutions, financial service providers, and development partners to participate and showcase initiatives that support job creation and skills development.

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