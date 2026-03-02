Ugandans in Iran advised to either flee or stay indoors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Foreign Affairs ministry has issued an order to its staff and urgent advice to Ugandan citizens to leave Iran immediately.

The advisory follows a dramatic escalation on February 28 when joint U.S. and Israeli strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering immediate retaliation from Tehran.

Permanent Secretary Bagiire Vincent Waiswa confirmed that all non-essential staff had been withdrawn from Uganda’s embassy in Tehran, severely limiting consular services as alternative arrangements are explored.

“We are monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East with grave concern and urge all parties to exercise restraint, prioritize dialogue, and avoid further escalation,” Waiswa said. “Safety is our top priority. Ugandans who can leave Iran should do so through any possible means.”

Those remaining have been advised to stay indoors, alert community leaders to their whereabouts, and closely follow credible media updates. The ministry cautioned that evacuation information may remain limited while hostilities continue and airspace disruptions persist.

The February 28 assault marks the most dramatic escalation yet in a long-simmering rivalry between Iran, Israel and the United States. Tensions intensified in mid-2025 after Israeli strikes on Iranian-linked targets triggered a 10-day exchange of fire.

Analysts say the latest offensive, aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and senior leadership, risks igniting prolonged instability, threatening global oil supplies and the safety of foreign nationals across the region.

For Uganda, which maintains a policy of non-alignment and diplomatic engagement, the crisis presents both humanitarian and economic risks. Kampala has called for dialogue and de-escalation, positioning itself as a voice for restraint but with limited leverage beyond diplomatic appeals.

Precise figures for Ugandans in Iran are unclear, as many nationals travel independently and do not formally register with embassies. However, data from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development show that more than 250,000 Ugandans migrated to the Middle East between 2016 and 2024, largely for domestic and professional employment.

Saudi Arabia hosts the largest share, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, while smaller but significant numbers are engaged in trade and study in Iran.

Prolonged instability in the Midle East could have far-reaching effects because Ugandans abroad make substantial remittances t Uganda’s import-dependent economy, particularly if oil prices spike further.

