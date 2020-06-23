Ugandans from five countries to be repatriated this month – Minister Oryem

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem has finally said that government is set to receive Ugandans from five countries who will mostly come into the country before end of this month.

According to Oryem, the confirmed trips are Ugandans coming from South Africa on 25th June aboard a chartered Uganda Airlines flight, Ugandans coming in from Afghanistan, India, Sudan and United Kingdom while the United States will most likely return on 1st July.

In an interview with Uganda Radio Network (URN), Oryem could not confirm the numbers of people coming in with different flights but emphasized that apart from India who will be coming in with a chartered Fly Dubai flight and the South Africa group that will use Uganda Airlines, the rest will arrive aboard Ethiopian Airways.

Oryem says the quarantine centers are in place and the returnees will be expected to meet all the requirements including their costs and presenting a negative test certificate for COVID-19.

“They are mainly coming with Ethiopian Airlines, most of them are coming in this month and we have already set up, ready to receive them. The rest of the countries, their travel dates and schedule will also be provided,” says Oryem.

URN has however learnt that there is a confirmed flight for people coming from the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) on July 2nd.

Ugandan Embassies abroad registered 2,400 Ugandans stranded abroad following the lockdown as a result of COVID-19, but want to return home. Ever since the registration happened in early April, Ugandans have been left in limbo with no clear communication and plan on their return home.

URN spoke to a Ugandan student from the USA who said they had not yet received any communications about their return.

