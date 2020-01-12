Ugandan women speak out on rape

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A number of Ugandan women kicked off the New Year with accusations of rape against men they worked with, partied with and some who were their bosses at their places of work.

Irene Namarah, a former employee of Matooke Republic, a weekly newspaper, accused Darius Mugisha a director at the newspaper of raping her when she invited him at her house.

“You grabbed me and threw me on the bed…” Namarah wrote partly in a lengthy Facebook post narrating her ordeal.

A woman with the Twitter handle @PearlElisabeth said Denzel Mwiyeretsi, a radio presenter at XFM allegedly raped her friend who preferred anonymity. In screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation, the woman wrote “I need u to expose Denzel For me. I am a victim. I was raped by him.”

Other women also came forward on Twitter to pin Denzel. Following the heated Twitter conversation, Robert Kabushenga, the CEO of Vision Group to which XFM belongs, was put on the spot by Twitter users to rein in on Denzel.

Kabushenga said an internal committee at Vision Group will handle the matter.